InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The Independent

Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
The Independent

This JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona

A JetBlue flight took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on Monday, headed to Newark Airport, New Jersey.Normally, there wouldn’t be anything unusual about that — except that the plane ended up flying directly over the swirling and powerful winds of Hurricane Fiona.The flight path took the plane near the top of the hurricane clouds as it flew back to the US, threatening some serious turbulence, according to The Washington Post.“I wouldn’t have wanted to be on that flight,” Randy Bass, a meteorologist, told the paper.JetBlue Flight 1016 took off at about 7pm on Monday, five hours...
freightwaves.com

Florida ports and railroads eye Hurricane Ian

The ports along Florida’s Gulf-facing coastline and eastern U.S. freight railroads are taking steps to safeguard their operations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach west central Florida sometime midweek. “Port Tampa Bay is coordinating closely with federal, state and local agencies, as well as the maritime...
