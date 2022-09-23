Read full article on original website
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair
Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
This JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona
A JetBlue flight took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on Monday, headed to Newark Airport, New Jersey.Normally, there wouldn’t be anything unusual about that — except that the plane ended up flying directly over the swirling and powerful winds of Hurricane Fiona.The flight path took the plane near the top of the hurricane clouds as it flew back to the US, threatening some serious turbulence, according to The Washington Post.“I wouldn’t have wanted to be on that flight,” Randy Bass, a meteorologist, told the paper.JetBlue Flight 1016 took off at about 7pm on Monday, five hours...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Sustainable jet fuel is taking off with commercial airlines
A snapshot from Air Company and US Air Force's SAF test flight. Air CompanyJetBlue, the US Air Force, and others are investing in a greener type of fuel.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Florida ports and railroads eye Hurricane Ian
The ports along Florida’s Gulf-facing coastline and eastern U.S. freight railroads are taking steps to safeguard their operations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach west central Florida sometime midweek. “Port Tampa Bay is coordinating closely with federal, state and local agencies, as well as the maritime...
