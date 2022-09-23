ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Evelena Scott
3d ago

Yo. Just take care of yourself - by medication or suicide. Don't drag others down with you.

Reply(3)
11
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man run over by car in Detroit parking lot amid altercation

DETROIT – A man is in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car during an altercation, Detroit police report. Authorities say that at about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated in a parking lot. Two men driving...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chesterfield Township police: 1 dead, 4 injured in murder, attempted suicide

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man. WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years."He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy