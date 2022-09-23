CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man. WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years."He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old...

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO