Read full article on original website
Evelena Scott
3d ago
Yo. Just take care of yourself - by medication or suicide. Don't drag others down with you.
Reply(3)
11
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Police update on attempted murder-suicide that left 1 dead, 3 hurt in Macomb County
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police provided an update Monday afternoon on the attempted murder-suicide that left one person dead and three others injured last week in Macomb County. You can watch the full briefing in the video above. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, is accused of murdering a WWJ radio...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Arraignment for man accused of killing WWJ radio anchor, hurting 3 in Macomb County
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – The man accused of murdering a WWJ radio anchor and hurting three others in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County was arraigned Monday afternoon. Officials said Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, used a hammer to kill Jim Nicolai, a 57-year-old man who went by the name...
Suspect in slaying of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews' and attack on his family identified, charged with murder
According to court records, at least one count of homicide has been filed against the man who murdered WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews and attacked his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of 17-year-old at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to 6-15 years in drunk driving case that killed 911 operator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker was sentenced to 6-15 years Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death in June, having two other charges dismissed as part of the deal. He was ordered to pay $198 in fees and earned credit for three days served.
Suspect in slaying of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews and attack on his family charged with first degree murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault
Seven felony counts, including murder have been filed against the man who allegedly murdered WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews and attacked his family.
Voice News
UPDATE: WWJ news anchor bludgeoned to death with a hammer, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man is expected to be charged today with the bludgeoning death of WWJ-AM (950) newsman Jim Matthews and attacking his family in their Chesterfield Township home last week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 42-2 District Court on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Fiery I-96 crash kills Redford Township man, leaves woman in critical condition -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Redford Township man dead, woman hospitalized after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit. A Redford Township man has died and a woman is still in...
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old Sterling Heights man was accidentally shot & killed by his brother, family says
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights Police are still investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. Authorities are not releasing much information, but FOX 2 spoke with another brother...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Star athlete and recent high school graduate killed in Clinton Township car crash
A two-car collision resulted in the death of a young man, now identified as Keegan Reed, a talented local athlete who graduated from Dakota High School this past spring. The crash is under investigation by Clinton Township Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man run over by car in Detroit parking lot amid altercation
DETROIT – A man is in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car during an altercation, Detroit police report. Authorities say that at about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated in a parking lot. Two men driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford Township man dead, woman hospitalized after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Redford Township man has died and a woman is still in a hospital in critical condition after a crash and car fire in Detroit, according to police. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 25) on I-96 at Livernois Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene the car was on fire.
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
Detroit woman found shot to death in business plaza parking lot, police still looking for shooter
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business plaza around 3:30 a.m. near Davison and Livernois.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after fiery crash on I-96
A 54-year-old Redford Township man has died following a high-impact car crash that caused the vehicle to catch fire. The female occupant, a 67-year-old woman, also from Redford Twp, remains in critical condition. Police are still investigating.
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
Chesterfield Township police: 1 dead, 4 injured in murder, attempted suicide
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man. WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years."He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old...
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Comments / 7