Bridgeport, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Public Schools adds ‘vetting’ to list of teacher duties, hoping to bring more uniformity to instruction

GREENWICH — To address complaints from families about the district’s curriculum, Greenwich Public Schools has been pursuing greater transparency and more uniformity throughout its classrooms, officials said. At a recent board retreat, Board of Education members reviewed the Curriculum Council’s work over the summer and spoke about advancements...
GREENWICH, CT
John Winthrop
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson

David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic

Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Keith Kountz joins Sickle Cell Walk

(WTNH) — Keith Kountz said he had a wonderful weekend on Saturday at East Rock Park in New Haven, where he walked for the annual Sickle Cell Walk. The walk raises funds to help those suffering from Sickle Cell disease. With gorgeous weather and a big crowd of supporters, Keith said spirits were high during the walk.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT

