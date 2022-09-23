Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
A Buyer’s Market for Cars, Trucks Is around the Corner
Average price for a new car or truck is $46,425, while 49 days' supply has been steady since January, says Cox Automotive. At least you can afford to drive, with gas now averaging $3.68 a gallon. Chevy is pushing for a starting price in the low $30,000 range for its...
freightwaves.com
Supply chain ate Ford’s badges, GOT Act and Nikola recalls all trucks – WTT
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the supply chain eating Ford’s homework. Turns out, the OEM does need those stinkin’ Ford badges. The GOT Act has nothing to do with Game of Thrones, but that doesn’t make the battle for overtime pay any less epic. OOIDA’s Bryce Mongeon tells us about how they’re fighting to get drivers paid for every hour worked.
freightwaves.com
Data sharing is the way to profitable last-mile delivery
One of the positives to have grown out of the e-commerce boom is the opportunity small and midsize businesses have to garner sales. The small retailer is no longer limited to just its geographic area, now able to reach an audience of millions. But that does come with a cost...
freightwaves.com
Florida ports and railroads eye Hurricane Ian
The ports along Florida’s Gulf-facing coastline and eastern U.S. freight railroads are taking steps to safeguard their operations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach west central Florida sometime midweek. “Port Tampa Bay is coordinating closely with federal, state and local agencies, as well as the maritime...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Former Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts joins drone delivery company
Wyman Roberts, who retired as CEO of Brinker International in June, has joined a drone delivery company. Roberts is now an advisor for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone manufacturer and operator. Founded in 2014, it has focused on delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines and is moving into food and retail delivery. It calls itself the world’s largest commercial autonomous delivery system, with service in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan and the U.S.
freightwaves.com
Are ELDs making the trucking industry safer?
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has required full industry compliance with the ELD mandate since December 2019, so it’s reasonable to ask, is the device making the trucking industry safer?. While there is as yet no government-approved study providing definitive answers, Ronnie Brown III, who drives for Waterloo,...
California Looks to Ban Diesel Trucks Weeks After Facing Electric Blackouts
The California Air Resources Board said if passed, the proposal could save 5,000 lives between 2024 and 2050.
freightwaves.com
Nikola recalls all the electric trucks it has built so far
Nikola Corp. is recalling all 93 battery-electric Nikola Tre Class 8 trucks it has built to date because improper installation of the shoulder anchorage assembly of the seat belts could reduce protection in a crash. Nikola imports cabs from Italy, where they are built by manufacturing partner Iveco, which is...
Invest in Property in These Up-and-Coming Beach Towns Before Prices Rise
Owning a property in a beach town can be a great investment. Not only can you and your family relocate there, but you can opt to use it as a vacation home and rent it out for extra income when you're...
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
morningbrew.com
Ford doesn’t have enough blue oval name badges
Ford execs have had a tough week that is wrapping up with more bad news: Their trucks are naked. The automaker said yesterday it can’t get enough blue oval “Ford” name badges, which is delaying the delivery of some vehicles (mainly its Ford F-Series pickups), according to the Wall Street Journal.
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Fleet Managers Can Recruit and Retain the Next Generation of Truck Drivers
A national trucking crisis with a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers has industry execs scrambling to appeal to Gen-Z and Millennial workers. According to a recent study from the American Trucking Associations, if this trend continues, the trucking industry would have to recruit nearly 1,000,000 new drivers over the next decade to replace retiring drivers, drivers that leave voluntarily or involuntarily, as well as attract additional drivers needed for industry growth. With the pandemic shifting employee expectations about work, how exactly can the trucking industry meet those expectations?
freightwaves.com
How carbon calculators can help rail customers
Among the freight transportation modes, the railroads are considered to be a more environmentally friendly option for shippers or customers seeking to transport higher volumes of goods while emitting fewer carbon emissions. Indeed, freight railroads account for 0.5% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and just 1.9% of transportation-related GHG...
Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation
Ford is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on its vehicles to show that they are Fords.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead
Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: Southern California rejections remain below 3%; Houston imports fall
The highlights from Monday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
