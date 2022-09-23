Read full article on original website
KSLTV
University Health recommends getting omicron booster and flu shot now
SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC approved the COVID-19 bivalent boosters that target the most recent omicron variants on September 1. Since then, tens of thousands of Utahns have rolled up their sleeves. Doctors from University of Utah Health Monday reminded everyone that they should also get vaccinated for...
ksl.com
Romney weighs in on big lift for Utah wildfire resilience efforts
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is praising the award of $5.5 million to the state of Utah to boost wildfire resilience on nearly 25,000 acres of public land in a state that has been severely challenged by drought for more than two decades. What Romney says:...
KSLTV
Utah mom encourages others to look for signs of strokes after her 3-month recovery
HOLLADAY, Utah — A Utah mother is grateful she followed her gut and had her family call 911 after waking up in the middle of the night partially paralyzed. Alison Henriksen, 60, said she felt no pain and is not sure what woke her up the night of her stroke.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
KSLTV
Poaching in Utah: 319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1
SALT LAKE CITY — As we enter fall hunting season, the Division of Wildlife Resources released poaching numbers and reminded the public how to fight poaching in Utah. “During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.”
KSLTV
Third-generation Utah Highway Patrol officer sworn in for the first time in history
A Utah family is giving new meaning to the term, “family business.” Kollin Robertson was sworn in as a third-generation Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, the first third-generation trooper in Utah history. According to a post by the Utah Highway Patrol, The Robertson’s family history began on Oct. 1,...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
kvnutalk
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
Who knew Utah's housing market was doing this bad?
Utah is not immune from the sagging housing market, with the state seeing a stunning 27 percent drop in sales over the same period in August 2021.
KSLTV
More fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Utah with $86 million investment
SALT LAKE CITY — Two agencies are making major investments in fast chargers for electric vehicles across Utah. That will make road trips to national parks and through rural parts of the state more feasible. Their goal is to eliminate range anxiety while speeding up adoption of EVs. Rocky...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
