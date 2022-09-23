Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury
SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week. Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.
LOOK: Harrison Bader makes 'elite' sparkling defensive play in Yankees' win
“That’s a great play to make. There’s a short list of people making that – getting that read, getting that jump and diving straight forward head first. That’s an elite play he made,” manager Aaron Boone said of Bader’s catch.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes 20th Start Of The Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live on September 24
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. On September 24 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
MLB Network host absolutely nailed his stunning Albert Pujols prediction
Greg Asminger of MLB Network shall henceforth be known as Nostradamus. Albert Pujols made history on Friday night when he belted the 700th home run of his career. The 42-year-old became just the fourth player in MLB history to hit that mark. Most people were skeptical that Pujols would get to 700 with the way he has fallen off in recent years, but he has gone on an absolute tear this season. Asminger is one of the few who can say he saw it coming. Not only that, but the analyst predicted exactly when Pujols would reach the 700-homer milestone.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Celebrate Jaime Jarrín, Fernando Valenzuela, Rick Monday, Pepe Yñiguez & More Longtime Employees
Last week the Los Angeles Dodgers honored Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín (64 seasons), Manny Mota (54), Rick Monday (37), Steve Yeager (36), Fernando Valenzuela (32), Pepe Yñiguez (25) and a total of 72 employees with 25 or more years of service with organization. The pregame ceremony was held...
