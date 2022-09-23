Read full article on original website
Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
sunny95.com
Not much changes atop the college polls
COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Who’s unavailable for Ohio State’s game against Wisconsin?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football season has arrived in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The game will be the first in three years against the Badgers and the first in that same time frame OSU will don all-black uniforms. 10 […]
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week four AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 after a 31-point win over Wisconsin and have kept its top-three spot for another week. OSU has been ranked No. 3 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, with the top-five of Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson staying put before October. For […]
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken
There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Big Ten season is finally here and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are opening up with quite a challenge as the Wisconsin Badgers come to town on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Ohio State is asking fans to...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?
One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer attended The Ohio State University and lived in Morrill Tower in 1978
cwcolumbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
Columbus Zoo announces death of 19-year-old bison
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
