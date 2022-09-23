Sorry Kushner but I disagree with you about flying the illegals to Martha's Vineyard. I think that was the best delivery of illegals yet! Apparently, Martha's Vineyard couldn't handle 50 illegals. Had to call the police and National Guard. Sanctuary State and cities. Just think what the border states are dealing with. 2.2 million illegals already this year. Honestly, 50 illegals is nothing. Keep flying, bussing and shipping them to the blue states and sanctuary cities! The democrats wanted this....I say give them what they wanted in illegal immigration! Have them... they're yours! 😁
Nope, not illegals. Authorized asylum seeking migrants. And the people of MV handled it very well. much better than any GOP run city in a GOP run state. Massachusetts is GOP Governor by the way.
The slumlord who said nothing about kids separated from parents has now found empathy for immigrants? Nope!
