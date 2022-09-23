ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 185

Wendy Case
3d ago

Sorry Kushner but I disagree with you about flying the illegals to Martha's Vineyard. I think that was the best delivery of illegals yet! Apparently, Martha's Vineyard couldn't handle 50 illegals. Had to call the police and National Guard. Sanctuary State and cities. Just think what the border states are dealing with. 2.2 million illegals already this year. Honestly, 50 illegals is nothing. Keep flying, bussing and shipping them to the blue states and sanctuary cities! The democrats wanted this....I say give them what they wanted in illegal immigration! Have them... they're yours! 😁

Reply(85)
34
OneAverageWhiteGuy
3d ago

Nope, not illegals. Authorized asylum seeking migrants. And the people of MV handled it very well. much better than any GOP run city in a GOP run state. Massachusetts is GOP Governor by the way.

Reply(6)
13
OneAverageWhiteGuy
3d ago

The slumlord who said nothing about kids separated from parents has now found empathy for immigrants? Nope!

Reply(2)
12
Related
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Florida Government
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fox News#Cnn
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
People

People

329K+
Followers
53K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy