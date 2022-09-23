ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Back on top: Springfield High tops SHG to win ninth City volleyball title

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Senior middle hitter Araya Garrison unleashed the final kill and Springfield High captured its first City volleyball title since 2014 with a 25-23, 25-13 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin at Willard Duey Gymnasium on Thursday.

Garrison particularly flourished on defense with seven blocks while junior teammate Lila Ambrose added four as students stormed the floor celebrating the school’s ninth City title overall.

Junior outside hitter Ruth Becker totaled 13 kills and 11 digs, both team-highs.

The Senators (13-6, 6-1 Central State Eight Conference) trailed 19-16 toward the end of the first set until outscoring the Cyclones (9-10, 5-2 CS8) 8-3 down the stretch for a 24-22 advantage.

Becker sparked the comeback with back-to-back kills with assists from sophomore setter Madison Clark, who finished with eight assists. Senior right-side hitter/setter Megan Becker led SHS with 13 assists.

The Senators rolled to a 16-5 lead in the second set. Junior Eva Harmann added four kills while senior Claire Grossen had seven digs.

SHG sophomore Macie Rolf led the Cyclones with seven kills, five digs and an ace. Another sophomore, Ava Hillyer, led SHG with 16 assists. She also had four digs, two aces and a block.

In 44 years, Sacred Heart has won 35 titles. Lanphier and Southeast have never won the tournament.

Springfield City Volleyball Tournament champs

1978-87 — Sacred Heart

1988-98 — Sacred Heart-Griffin

1999-00 — Springfield High

2001-08 — Sacred Heart-Griffin

2009-14 — Springfield High

2015-19 — Sacred Heart-Griffin

2020 — tournament not held, COVID-19

2021 — Sacred Heart-Griffin

2022 — Springfield High

Title breakdown

Sacred Heart/Sacred Heart-Griffin 35

Springfield High 9

The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

