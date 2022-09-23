ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

A gourmet, 100% vegan cinnamon roll shop is opening in Carmel

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Cinnaholic, the 100% vegan cinnamon roll shop chain, is opening a store in Carmel Sept. 30.

The shop, at 1350 S. Rangeline Road, will be centered around the brand’s customizable rolls, allowing customers to choose from more than 20 frosting flavors and more than 20 topping choices; but edible cookie dough, brownies, cookies and other sweet treats are also on the menu.

The store also will sell Dole’s gluten-free and dairy-free soft serve.

Signature cinnamon roll offerings include the classic with vanilla frosting; Cookie Monster with cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate; and Caramel Apple Pie with caramel frosting, homemade pie crumble, fresh apples and caramel sauce.

All Cinnaholic products are vegan; made without dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol.

The Carmel store, locally owned by Sanya and David Strawser and Manjit Kaur, is the first in the state for the fast-growing concept.

The Atlanta-based company has 70 locations, with another 30 in development. It expects to open 50 more locations in 2023.

A grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $2 cinnamon rolls (one per guest) available.

Cinnaholic,1350 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, 317-663-8637, will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

