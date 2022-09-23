ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Department investigating suspicious death

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

According to reports, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) and crime scene investigators were seen outside a home in the 3000 block of Mockingbird, northwest of 34th and Georgia, on Friday morning.

Other sources had seen crime scene tape outside of the home.

It is currently unknown at this time why the death is classified as suspicious," and APD had no further information to release at this time.

This crime is currently under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

