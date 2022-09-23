Active shooter hoax causes Princeton to postpone football game against Fairfield

Princeton High School has postponed its Friday night football game against Fairfield High School, Princeton High School said.

The game, which was set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield High School, has been reset to Saturday at 7 p.m. The matchup is a major game in the Greater Miami Conference. The Vikings (6-1) are aiming to break the Indians' undefeated streak so far in the 2022 season.

Other than the varsity football game, JV football set for Saturday at Princeton has been canceled.

Princeton's water polo will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Tennis and cross-country will also continue as scheduled.

The football cancellations come after Princeton High School was shut down Friday after an active shooter threat was reported for the high school around 10 a.m. A 911 caller claimed there was a shooter and possibly 10 people were injured.

The report ended up being a hoax, and there was no shooter or injured individuals. Despite that, the high school closed for the rest of the day while, and students were released to parents or bussed home.

Princeton Middle School also shut down due to the reported threats.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said the hoax seems to be part of a larger national trend in fake active shooter reports. Just today, Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton and Licking Valley School District, which is east of Columbus, all dealt with other active shooter threat incidents.

It is unclear at this time who falsely reported the Princeton threats, but Sharonville police intend to investigate once all students are home or with parents.

RELATED

Sharonville PD: Report of an active shooter at Princeton High School is a hoax

Princeton High School students and parents are reunited after active shooter hoax

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines