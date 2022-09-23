ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Active shooter hoax causes Princeton to postpone football game against Fairfield

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoxrE_0i7i7oEB00

Princeton High School has postponed its Friday night football game against Fairfield High School, Princeton High School said.

The game, which was set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield High School, has been reset to Saturday at 7 p.m. The matchup is a major game in the Greater Miami Conference. The Vikings (6-1) are aiming to break the Indians' undefeated streak so far in the 2022 season.

Other than the varsity football game, JV football set for Saturday at Princeton has been canceled.

Princeton's water polo will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Tennis and cross-country will also continue as scheduled.

The football cancellations come after Princeton High School was shut down Friday after an active shooter threat was reported for the high school around 10 a.m. A 911 caller claimed there was a shooter and possibly 10 people were injured.

The report ended up being a hoax, and there was no shooter or injured individuals. Despite that, the high school closed for the rest of the day while, and students were released to parents or bussed home.

Princeton Middle School also shut down due to the reported threats.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said the hoax seems to be part of a larger national trend in fake active shooter reports. Just today, Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton and Licking Valley School District, which is east of Columbus, all dealt with other active shooter threat incidents.

It is unclear at this time who falsely reported the Princeton threats, but Sharonville police intend to investigate once all students are home or with parents.

RELATED
Sharonville PD: Report of an active shooter at Princeton High School is a hoax

Princeton High School students and parents are reunited after active shooter hoax

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Columbus, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Fairfield, OH
Education
City
Springfield, OH
Fairfield, OH
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
crimsonquarry.com

The Cincinnati loss and Indiana football’s immediate ceiling

Of Connor Bazelak’s four starts in 2022, three have ended with him throwing over 50 pass attempts for Indiana’s offense. This trend, needing to pass when down late in a game finally came to a head both in a loss and with a record against Cincinnati on Saturday. Bazelak tossed a program-record 66(!!!) passes against the Bearcats.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
linknky.com

NKY football scoreboard: Holmes, Newport Catholic win rivalry games

Friday night football in Northern Kentucky brought two long-running city rivalries to the field with Holmes and Newport Central Catholic claiming victories in Covington and Newport. It also saw Campbell Co., Conner, and Scott escape with wins. For our story on the Covington Catholic-Cooper game, click here. For our story...
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Hoax#Active Shooter#Central High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fairfield High School#Indians#Vikenationfb Pcsdviking#Princeton Athletics#Princeton Middle School#Princeton City Schools
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Bill Could Increase Penalties For Swatting

A bill could be passed to increase the penalties for swatting. That’s when someone make a prank or false call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Via Fox19 In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a […]
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy