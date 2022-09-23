Apple AirTags are an undoubtedly nifty product: quarter-size Bluetooth tracking devices that you can stick on an iPhone or set of keys. But like with so many tech innovations, there’s that pesky human element to deal with—namely, that AirTags can be used by a stalker to find where you live, work, and go. There have been several cases recently in both the U.S. and the U.K. of people claiming they’d been unwittingly tracked by AirTags.

