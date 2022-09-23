Read full article on original website
Five ways to identify misinformation
The news media used to be pretty simple. Most people would read the daily newspaper that arrived on their front porch and watch the nightly national news channel of their choice. There was far less to consume, scrutinize, or fact-check prior to the internet age. Today, though, access is unlimited and the proliferation of new sources seems infinite.
From Giphy to CloudApp, these are the best tools for making GIFs
This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. GIFs are great for adding life to emails, documents, or presentations. Some can be silly or cute. Others are useful for illustrating how something works. Read on for a few things to know about GIFs, whether you’re a novice or a pro.
How to know if you’re being stalked with an AirTag
Apple AirTags are an undoubtedly nifty product: quarter-size Bluetooth tracking devices that you can stick on an iPhone or set of keys. But like with so many tech innovations, there’s that pesky human element to deal with—namely, that AirTags can be used by a stalker to find where you live, work, and go. There have been several cases recently in both the U.S. and the U.K. of people claiming they’d been unwittingly tracked by AirTags.
