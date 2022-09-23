It’s a little saddening to realize that there won’t be a season 4 of American Gods, but it’s also kind of easy to think that the show was going downhill in a very real way since the level of exposition far outweighed the action and excitement that was going into the series. Even the storytelling was beginning to fall apart in a way, and it’s not tough to see that the fans were beginning to drift away. There is the possibility of a movie, as the author, Neil Gaiman, has been heard to state, but until that happens, it’s best not to hold your breath simply because this is an idea that felt as though it was about to be something great, at least until the story derailed itself in a very confusing way. Trying to draw upon so many different mythological tales is kind of difficult since, at one point or another, they were bound to collide with one another and expose inconsistencies in the history of the world that would end up affecting the story in a manner that wouldn’t be easy to come back from. But the adherence to Norse mythology was interesting for a while since it was a big focus. But as far as the characters went, the storylines were a lot of fun since they went off in a number of different directions.

