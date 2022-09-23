Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Andor Number of Seasons Reduced
As of late, Andor has been the most anticipated Star Wars series of everything that has been expected to come to Disney+, but with several changes before the release, from the release date itself to the number of episodes and even the number of total seasons, and more, Andor has been a hot topic. Andor may be most anticipated for being a new series, the newest Star Wars addition, or its character building for the character of Cassian that we know from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Below we’ve detailed the numerous changes to Andor before its original release date, the number of episodes, and how Andor and its total number of seasons are reduced, without going into the first three episodes that have premiered already.
TVOvermind
See: The House of Enlightenment-Recap
There are plenty of people who started watching in the first season and didn’t witness enough forward movement to make it worth their while to keep watching. The idea of the entire world’s population going blind, or most of it at least, was a big stretch, but for some folks, the idea of people adapting to the darkness as they have in this series is kind of impossible. But all the same, the action and the intrigue in this series have been fun to watch since it’s offered up a very interesting look at how life might go if humanity did lose one of the most important senses that has allowed our species to become so dominant in our own way. The splitting of clans feels normal, as does the fact that one clan would become more powerful by being the more aggressive when it comes to claiming and keeping power. The Trivantes have made it clear that they’re willing to do anything to hold onto power, as have others throughout this story. Loyalty is too often a commodity that can be traded like any other good or service, and the only certainty is people will do as they must in order to take the next breath.
TVOvermind
Should The New Mutants Get a Sequel?
It’s too easy to state that The New Mutants did not deliver on the type of thrills and chills that were expected, even if there were a few moments of excitement within the movie. Whatever hype was built early on with the announcement of the movie was squandered as delays forced the feature to be pushed back again and again. And sadly, the fact is that the Avengers and their constituent members have been pushed so forcefully upon the public that trying to accept anything else, especially names that were known mostly to comic book fans, has been a risky proposition. In all honesty, The New Mutants are a very fun group to think about since they come with a few powers that have been seen as huge trump cards in the Marvel Universe. But thinking about a sequel doesn’t appear to be high on the list of priorities when it comes to their possible inclusion in the MCU. In fact, it’s not known at this time whether it will ever happen since the movie did bomb out in a big way, even though it did try to do something impressive.
TVOvermind
5 Shows to Watch if you like Hulu’s The Dropout
Hulu created another masterpiece when they green-lit ‘The Dropout’ series based on the epic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multibillion-dollar company, Theranos. Starring the talented Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth, this mini-series follows entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes as she maneuvers the world of power to become one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
The Five Greatest Characters in American Gods
It’s a little saddening to realize that there won’t be a season 4 of American Gods, but it’s also kind of easy to think that the show was going downhill in a very real way since the level of exposition far outweighed the action and excitement that was going into the series. Even the storytelling was beginning to fall apart in a way, and it’s not tough to see that the fans were beginning to drift away. There is the possibility of a movie, as the author, Neil Gaiman, has been heard to state, but until that happens, it’s best not to hold your breath simply because this is an idea that felt as though it was about to be something great, at least until the story derailed itself in a very confusing way. Trying to draw upon so many different mythological tales is kind of difficult since, at one point or another, they were bound to collide with one another and expose inconsistencies in the history of the world that would end up affecting the story in a manner that wouldn’t be easy to come back from. But the adherence to Norse mythology was interesting for a while since it was a big focus. But as far as the characters went, the storylines were a lot of fun since they went off in a number of different directions.
TVOvermind
Why People Think See Doesn’t Work
As one of the several stories that Jason Momoa has played a part in, See is one of those that has been the most divisive since, well, the idea of humanity being nearly wiped out by a virus that hasn’t been entirely defined, and rendered blind, is kind of a stretch that a lot of people can’t get behind. The whole idea of blindness becoming a genetic trait worldwide, with only a few individuals who can still see still in existence, appears to stretch the type of belief that a lot of people are capable of keeping. But add onto that the fact that these people don’t bump into each other that often, that they can ride horses, and they don’t happen to wander into one danger, or another is stretching things to the degree that a lot of folks can’t bend their minds around. The interesting fact about this show is that no one was really asking for it, and it wasn’t something that generated a lot of buzz before it was revealed. If anything, it was s project that featured Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, two huge stars whose characters were bound to collide at one point.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Uncharted
Like so many other video game movies, Uncharted felt like it was racing toward a chorus of boos that weren’t going to end until the movie was out of the theater. There’s no doubt that some folks liked it, but a lot of people sounded off in the negative when this movie came out for one reason or another. After watching it there are a few reasons why it doesn’t pan out as a great action movie, but there are several things to like about it as well. For one, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland are usually a lot of fun to watch most of the time, especially when there’s action and adventure involved. One would have to play the game to see the deviations and where things were kept true to the franchise, but there are a lot of people who are starting to not care that these movies are straying from the source material since some of them aren’t too bad, while others are just flat out horrible. It feels as though Uncharted falls somewhere between these two distinctions, especially given that it shows Nathan and Sully working together for the first time.
TVOvermind
Five Best Religion-Based Movies
Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
Is Amber Heard Still Starring in Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Trial?
When Amber Heard was in Aquaman, she knew it would change the game for her. She was a relatively unknown actress at the time, and the role changed the game for her. She’s been working diligently for years to work her way up the ladder in Hollywood to become a successful actress, something we’ve heard many rumors about lately. Amber Heard in Aquaman was a game changer for her, but there are also some rumors that she’s been removed from the Aquaman 2 cast. Is this true? Will the young actress begin losing roles the same way her ex did when she accused him of abusing her? Many fans of Johnny Depp want to see her suffer the same way he did, but we want to talk net worth.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Beast
One of the best things to have happened to this movie was the hype generated from Idris Elba’s The Breakfast Club interview. While the interview with Will Packer and Idris Elba centered on different subjects, one of the highlights was Elba’s comments on why his real-life daughter didn’t get the role to play his daughter in the movie.
TVOvermind
5 International Feature Films To Watch If You Liked “Parasite
2019’s Best Picture winner, Parasite, became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It turned the world’s attention to international films that had long been underrated and placed second fiddle to Hollywood films. Not only did Parasite win Best Picture, but it also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, therefore sweeping four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. This article will find five similar films you can watch if you like “Parasite.”
TVOvermind
Fate of Wanda After Doctor Strange 2
Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the most anticipated Marvel Studios project after Spider-Man’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home because it closely followed up the MCU story’s multiverse fate. From Doctor Strange’s first appearance since Spider-Man, Doctor Strange had the return of Wanda, too, for the first time since the incredible events of WandaVision. While Doctor Strange 2 featured Wanda, she wasn’t the hero anyone expected as the movie reflected some key comic storylines that showcased Wanda as a villain and that she was during the film. When Wanda finally came around from the dark magic that had consumed her, she seemingly sacrificed herself for the battle at hand, but did Wanda indeed die in her sacrifice? Below we’ve detailed the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2, as well as other details of Wanda, WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and some information that featured the characters or storylines from Doctor Strange 2.
TVOvermind
Is Hollywood Running out of Ideas?
The obvious answer would be ‘of course Hollywood isn’t out of ideas’, since no one wants to admit that the writers in good old Tinseltown are spending more time twiddling their thumbs as they’re directed to create remakes and reboots rather than push new ideas that might not do well at the box office. In other words, money is being placed ahead of integrity, and sadly, it’s not that surprising since money makes the engine that is Hollywood run. What’s so unfortunate about this is that at some point, the same old tired story that continues to be told gets repackaged and redistributed with only a few tweaks and changes that many tend to think are revolutionary and innovative. There are movies out there that have managed to wow the audience with a story that is new and innovative, but too often, it’s been seen that people are far more comfortable with the pre-packaged material that doesn’t challenge the way they look at the world, or at the story that’s already been established. This often allows filmmakers to keep adding various elements to a story that don’t make sense and that eschew the realism that might have, at one time, existed in an original story that’s become a franchise.
TVOvermind
It Sounds as Though Faith in Avatar 2 is Waning
That might not be accurate, really, but at this time, it has been noted that James Cameron was worried for a bit that the sequel to one of the most popular movies ever would have come too late after the initial movie since it’s been over a decade since Avatar hit the theaters. Twelve years isn’t the longest time to wait for a sequel, but it’s not as though Cameron appeared to have another movie up and ready to go on the heels of the first one. At this time, it’s easy to note that Avatar has been satirized and presented in many different ways throughout pop culture as it’s taken a place in the halls of entertainment where it deserves to be. But thinking that a sequel is going to work just as well feels like more of a hope and a prayer than reality since the stark truth is that there are very few sequels that have ever done just as well, or better, than the movie that spawned them. In this case, there are a lot of people that would stand to attention and state that this line of thinking is wrong, that Avatar is different, but the truth is that it’s another large-scale science fiction movie that is great but also has its faults.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Comments / 0