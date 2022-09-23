Read full article on original website
12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT
You are reading: Hikes nearby | 12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Located in the far southwestern corner of Utah, St. George is a gateway to some of the state’s most incredible terrain, especially when it comes to hiking. Many of the best hikes around St. George are found in the nearby Snow Canyon State Park. This little gem has all the punch of a national park without all the people.
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Cedar City authorities searching for fugitive, no threat to the public
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities in Cedar City are on the lookout for a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant. According to Lt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department, AP&P officers went to take a fugitive into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect got into a vehicle. AP&P officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it fled from the area of 1150 W 400 South.
Cedar City fall leaves are ranked as some of the best in the country
On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.
POLICE: St. George domestic violence call leads to chase
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The subject of a domestic violence situation that took place in St. George on Sept. 22 who police say suffers from mental illness is consequently facing numerous charges. Tyler Oliphant has been charged with one count of School-Trespass on Grounds, two counts of Domestic Violence-Threat of Violence, one count of […]
NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur To Speak In St. George Monday
(St. George, UT) -- NASA is sending active astronaut Megan McArthur to St. George to speak about her recent six-month mission to space. St. George-based RAM Aviation Space and Defense CEO Gregg Robinson says getting an active astronaut to speak at an event is very rare and they've been working on the event for the past year. She will speak Monday night at Dixie Tech's auditorium at Tech Ridge. McArthur was part of STS-125 on Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2009 and also Expedition 66 on the International Space Station last year.
Earthquake Felt In Mesquite
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield, Arizona at approximately 3:18pm on Monday (September 19, 2022). Folks in St. George, Utah, which is 31 miles north of the epicenter, reported feeling the disturbance. There were even reports of people feeling the quake as far away as Mesquite, Nevada.
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Celebrating Over Two Decades Of Art In Kayenta
Ivins, UT – The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta Festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall, thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, but they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
