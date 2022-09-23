Read full article on original website
Star student at a school in China lives in El Paso; hopes to return for senior year
7,821 miles from El Paso, Texas is a city called Shenzhen, China, that is where 17-year-old Diego Solano has called home since he was about 10 years old. That all changed at the start of 2020, when Diego and the Solano family made the decision to move to their hometown of El Paso.
El Paso DA's request for county to pay for legal fees in removal case denied
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court discussed legal representation and fees for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales who was served a citation Monday to be removed from office. Rosales requested for El Paso County to pay for legal fees in a civil case where defense attorney...
NMSU student's former manager remembers 20-year-old who died in murder-suicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. CBS4 on your side spoke with...
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
CBS4 on your side gets answers for customer, waiting weeks for reimbursement from Circle K
On August 20th, customers at Circle K in northeast El Paso filled their gas tanks with what they thought was fuel. After multiple customers reached out, CBS4 went looking for answers. CBS4 then learned that water got into the fuel tanks, causing customers to pump gas diluted with water into...
People identified after theft reported in Vinton
VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
CBP officers find Mexican man previously deported hidden beneath truck at port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing disrupted a human smuggling attempt when they found a man hidden underneath the flatbed of a pickup truck on Sunday. CBP officers encountered a 45-year-old man U.S. citizen who arrived...
Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far eastside of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least...
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
Crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash Saturday morning in the east El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is on going.
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
