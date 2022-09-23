ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
People identified after theft reported in Vinton

VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far eastside of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least...
Crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash Saturday morning in the east El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is on going.
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
ANTHONY, TX

