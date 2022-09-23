ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised residents to prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. During the news conference, he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions and possibly evacuations, depending on where they are located. He also said that even if...
FLORIDA STATE
KUTV

Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Brumfield helps UNLV get rare win over Utah State, 34-24

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night. The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four...
PARADISE, NV

