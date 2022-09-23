Read full article on original website
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
Hurricane Ian heading to Cuba on track to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR/WPEC) — Hurricane Ian continued to rapidly intensify on Monday as it approaches western Cuba and is forecast to emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a major hurricane. State media reports in Cuba say authorities are evacuating people in Pinar del Rio province,...
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised residents to prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. During the news conference, he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions and possibly evacuations, depending on where they are located. He also said that even if...
Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
Brumfield helps UNLV get rare win over Utah State, 34-24
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night. The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four...
