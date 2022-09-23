Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968
I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022
The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration
NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
A Surprise Moment of Incredible Beauty at a Torrington Park
I've lived in Torrington for over 6 months, but I'm still making cool discoveries around my new hometown every day. I took my dog for a walk at Coe Memorial Park for the first time yesterday. Wow. I didn't expect to be awed at how incredibly beautiful it is. I'm...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danbury Man on Social Media Captures Audio of What He Believes to Be a Gunshot
OK, just for the record, I'm the "Danbury man" BUT HEAR ME OUT! I think this is a thing. I believe so strongly that what I heard gunfire, that I called the police and was interviewed by them. The officers came to my home on Wednesday (9/21/22) and I gave them a full report. Sometime between 7:20 & 7:35 pm, I was finishing my evening walk in Downtown Danbury.
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Take an Other-Wordly Journey You Will Never Forget Aboard This Ancient Haunted Trolley
A unique supernatural Halloween experience that will blow your mind debuts on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Shore Line Trolley Museum at 17 River Street in East Haven, CT. The Haunted Trolley - A Curated Halloween Experience is an interactive supernatural event limited to only 40 passengers per hour/per adventure. Admission is $39 per person and is expected to sell out. Click on hauntedtrolley.ticketleap.com/trolley to purchase tickets. Read on if you dare!
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
DA: Suicidal New York Man Murdered Woman In Hudson Valley
Moments before a man was pulled from jumping off a local bridge he allegedly killed his friend in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Johnny Amaro of Saugerties was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree.
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1