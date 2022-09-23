ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

i95 ROCK

Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968

I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022

The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration

NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Take an Other-Wordly Journey You Will Never Forget Aboard This Ancient Haunted Trolley

A unique supernatural Halloween experience that will blow your mind debuts on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Shore Line Trolley Museum at 17 River Street in East Haven, CT. The Haunted Trolley - A Curated Halloween Experience is an interactive supernatural event limited to only 40 passengers per hour/per adventure. Admission is $39 per person and is expected to sell out. Click on hauntedtrolley.ticketleap.com/trolley to purchase tickets. Read on if you dare!
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

