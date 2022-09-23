ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccines & microchips in nationwide initiative

By Brenda Medina
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTvn8_0i7i5mOJ00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A drive-thru clinic is scheduled this coming weekend in an effort to vaccinate the 1-millionth pet in the Sun City.

It’s all part of the City of El Paso’s partnership with Petco Love’s vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 301 George Perry Blvd., pet owners can vaccinate and microchip their pets free of charge.

El Paso Animal Services has vaccinated more than 7,000 owned pets since Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative began back in August 2021.

No appointment is necessary, but service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 pets.

Only the following vaccines will be offered:

For dogs, parvo/distemper vaccination.

Cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination.

All pets must be at least six weeks old to receive the vaccines with dogs on a leash and cats placed in a carrier during the drive-thru clinic.

You can find more information here, ElPasoAnimalServices.org .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Second annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Downtown Management District is once again showing Downtown employees just how important they are by hosting their second annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Day. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, DMD says they will treat employees with complimentary breakfast and 400 lunch, along with giveaways, music, and complimentary appetizers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD to host first Annual Fire Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Fire Department announced its hosting its first-ever Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1. The first annual Fire Fest will be at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Microchips#The Vaccines#Dog#Petco Love#El Paso Animal Services#Petco Love S Vaccinated#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local El Paso students participate in statewide leadership program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local El Paso students were recognized as part of a statewide leadership training program. They were recognized as their term on Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth’s Statewide Leadership Council (YLC) came to an end this month. The program is an initiative focused on youth substance use prevention. Applicants are […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
KTSM

El Paso Chihuahuas and Bank of America team up to fight hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Bank of America announced a $25,000 donation to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) during the Chihuahuas final home game, as part of the Chihuahuas’ Strike Out Hunger initiative. The bank has served as the Presenting Partner of every strikeout pitched at home during the El Paso Chihuahuas’ […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CISD opens Montessori Program for 3 year old children

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Children as young as three years old will have the opportunity to learn at their own pace at a local school district. Spokesperson of Canutillo Independent School District Gustavo Reveles says, is not just offering your traditional pre-k classes but a Montessori program for pre-k 3.  Last Monday, Gonzalo and […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy