EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccines & microchips in nationwide initiative

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A drive-thru clinic is scheduled this coming weekend in an effort to vaccinate the 1-millionth pet in the Sun City.

It’s all part of the City of El Paso’s partnership with Petco Love’s vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 301 George Perry Blvd., pet owners can vaccinate and microchip their pets free of charge.

El Paso Animal Services has vaccinated more than 7,000 owned pets since Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative began back in August 2021.

No appointment is necessary, but service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 pets.

Only the following vaccines will be offered:

For dogs, parvo/distemper vaccination.

Cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination.

All pets must be at least six weeks old to receive the vaccines with dogs on a leash and cats placed in a carrier during the drive-thru clinic.

You can find more information here, ElPasoAnimalServices.org .

