Santa Clarita Radio
Freedom’s Way Baptist Church Hosts ‘Meet The Candidates’
Recently, Freedom’s Way Baptist Church hosted its “Meet the Candidates” event. Pastor Jerry Cook of Freedom’s Way Baptist Church opened by saying the program provides an opportunity for the people to meet the candidates who seek to represent them, an opportunity for candidates to meet their constituents, and a chance for the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ to reassert our dominance as a force for good and righteousness in the world.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Student Brings Marijuana Edible To Bridgeport Elementary School
Law enforcement and staff in the Saugus Union School District, (SUSD) are investigating after a child brought a marijuana edible to a Santa Clarita school two weeks ago. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a student brought an edible to Bridgeport Elementary School, and was originally believed to be laced with fentanyl.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita International Film Festival Set To Come Back In December
The second annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Premiering for the first time last year, the SCIFF brought 1300 attendees, 175 films, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows. “That was absolutely...
Santa Clarita Radio
Sheriff’s Deputies Inform Families About Fentanyl At 2022 Parent Resource Symposium
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies discussed the dangers of fentanyl and how to respond to and prevent overdoses during the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium. Santa Clarita parents were invited to learn about how fentanyl is affecting teenagers and ask deputies questions during the event, which was held at City Hall Friday evening.
signalscv.com
‘Heartbreak and remembrance’
Santa Clarita hosts 17th annual Evening of Remembrance at Central Park’s Youth Grove. Susan Collier caressed an image of her daughter, Jessica Brooke Collier, forever 21, who died in a traffic-related incident — similar to the other 117 Santa Clarita Valley youth whose names are engraved at the Youth Grove monument.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Santa Clarita Radio
More Triple Digits Expected In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Triple digits are once again in the Santa Clarita Valley forecast, after seeing several days with cooler temperatures. Beginning Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid triple digits, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We have a warming trend underway...
signalscv.com
City hosts ‘Chasing the High’ to warn community about the dangers of drugs and fentanyl
Every year the city of Santa Clarita hosts a parent resource symposium inviting parents, guardians, teachers and youth to learn more about the dangers of drugs. This year’s symposium was titled, “Chasing the High,” and took place on Friday to focus on this as well as the risk that fentanyl poses.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances
While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Carjacking In Castaic
One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash
A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI
A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
spectrumnews1.com
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
