Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Beran Samuels Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say.

Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021, according to Prince George's County Police.

After being shot in an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue, Davis mustered enough strength to drive himself to a business in the 1300 block of Chillum Road seeking help.

Police arrived to the scene and rushed Davis to the hospital in an effort to save his life, but was tragically pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Samuels is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Drug Dealer Sentenced For Violating Probation, Crack Cocaine Possession In Calvert County

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine by police investigating a separate incident, the Calvert County State’s Attorney announced. Prince George’s County County resident Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 26 in Calvert County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute cocaine, officials said, with an additional seven years for violating his probation from a 2020 assault case.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
