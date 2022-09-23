ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video

Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
