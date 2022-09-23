Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
Fox11online.com
Trial starts for suspect in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Waylon Wayman’s trial started Monday for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. Wayman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, and two other counts for the incident at Clinton Street and 12th Avenue. The trial is scheduled to last five days.
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
seehafernews.com
Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc
Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
dailydodge.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Mayville Man Accused Of Fleeing Police
(Mayville) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mayville man accused of running from police. Dillon Sokolik is facing a felony charge of Fleeing. A Mayville police officer ran plates on a vehicle earlier this month that showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The listed owner’s spouse, reportedly identified as Sokolik, had an active felony probation warrant. The cop activated their emergency lights but the suspect vehicle accelerated away at high speeds.
WNMT AM 650
Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County
WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
seehafernews.com
Man Threatens to Kill Manitowoc McDonald’s Employees Because His Food Was Taking Too Long
A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill employees at the Manitowoc Mcdonald’s restaurant because his food was taking too long. Officers were called to the restaurant at 3512 Calumet Avenue just after 3:15 Sunday morning to investigate the situation. The suspect was not there when...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman from Two Rivers
Police are looking for a missing and endangered woman from Two Rivers. Last seen on Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m.
Police: Oshkosh armed robbery suspect fled the scene in the victim's car
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night around 10:30 pm along the 800 block of North Main Street, a news release said.
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
b93radio.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
UPMATTERS
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin carjacking suspect escapes into woods after fleeing from police, stealing another vehicle
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Seth Genereau, the man who is a suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville, when he fled from deputies and escaped into nearby woods. According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office,...
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converter theft, car break-ins becoming common in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county. These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 24-year-old Maggie Remiker, last seen in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Two Rivers Police Department are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to a release, Maggie Remiker was last seen getting into a red truck on 09/23/22 around 5:15 p.m. near Prairie and...
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
