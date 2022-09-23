ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
Fox11online.com

Trial starts for suspect in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Waylon Wayman’s trial started Monday for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. Wayman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, and two other counts for the incident at Clinton Street and 12th Avenue. The trial is scheduled to last five days.
seehafernews.com

Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital

A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
seehafernews.com

Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc

Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
MANITOWOC, WI
dailydodge.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Mayville Man Accused Of Fleeing Police

(Mayville) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mayville man accused of running from police. Dillon Sokolik is facing a felony charge of Fleeing. A Mayville police officer ran plates on a vehicle earlier this month that showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The listed owner’s spouse, reportedly identified as Sokolik, had an active felony probation warrant. The cop activated their emergency lights but the suspect vehicle accelerated away at high speeds.
MAYVILLE, WI
WNMT AM 650

Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County

WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash

OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
b93radio.com

Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 24-year-old Maggie Remiker, last seen in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Two Rivers Police Department are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to a release, Maggie Remiker was last seen getting into a red truck on 09/23/22 around 5:15 p.m. near Prairie and...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

