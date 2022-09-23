The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO