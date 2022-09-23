Read full article on original website
Related
The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
Shanahan: 49ers still need to get Kittle 'back into football shape'
Kittle has thrived in his first game back from injury over the last two years.
Forgettable night for Jimmy G in 49ers 11-10 loss to Denver
DENVER — At first, the San Francisco 49ers were actually relieved that Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of his own end zone for a safety.It negated Bradley Chubb's go-ahead pick-6 and left the Niners clinging to a 7-5 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter Sunday night.Ultimately, that misstep came back to haunt the Niners in their 11-10 loss at Denver.It was one of several miscues in Garoppolo's first game in place of injured starter Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2.The Niners (1-2) gave up four sacks, committed three turnovers and converted just one third down against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Cris Collinsworth shares what Kyle Shanahan wants to do but can’t
Kyle Shanahan apparently has been somewhat limited with what he would like to do with the 49ers’ offense this season. The 49ers opened up their game on Sunday night at Denver with a few runs by Jeff Wilson Jr., including one that went for 37 yards. Late in the first quarter, San Francisco followed up an 18-yard catch by Deebo Samuel with a couple of short runs by Wilson.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Chiefs vs Bucs Prediction and Special Promo (Chiefs Rebound Behind Ferocious Pass Rush)
Our Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The offense hasn’t looked that hapless since the Super Bowl matchup against Tampa Bay, so there’s no better time to exercise these demons than against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Thanks to BetMGM, we’ll all have a free $1,000 bet to use however we’d like.
49ers reveal Trent Williams injury timeline
The San Francisco 49ers will be without star offensive lineman Trent Williams for at least a few weeks after he suffered an injury Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least a few weeks, potentially anywhere from 4 to 6.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sorrow For The 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are experiencing trouble on offense. They thought Trey Lance was the answer after trading up for him in last season’s draft. But he struggled during his two games as a starter in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t much help either,...
Two Minute Drill 09-26-22 The 49ers got Jimmy Garoppolo back. Careful what you wish for.
Trey Lance went away, but the 49ers' quarterback problem didn't, writes Robert O'Connell in his first column for SFGATE: "The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they’re built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they’ll have to." • Jimmy G accidentally runs out of end zone for brutal safety • Refs may have missed penalty on big 49ers TD vs. Broncos
Ohio State basketball to rely on freshmen more than ever
The Ohio State basketball team is looking to play deeper into the postseason this year after some recent disappointments. Freshmen will have to do the heavy lifting. Last year, the Ohio State basketball team had to rely on two players for most of their production. E.J. Liddell was the best player on the team and was someone who could do a little of everything. He’s who the Buckeyes leaned on when they needed a bucket.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0