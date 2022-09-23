Read full article on original website
St. Johns County official: If you flooded during Hurricane Irma, expect flooding with Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Director of Emergency Management in St. Johns County is anticipating heavy rain, coastal erosion as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas due to Hurricane Ian. That includes parts of St. Augustine in the eastern part of the county as well as in...
First Coast News
Where to find sandbags on Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
First Coast News
Tampa Bay-area evacuations for Hurricane Ian: County-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — by midweek as it approaches Florida. The Tampa Bay area is still in Ian's forecast cone, which has prompted many area leaders to brace and prepare for anticipated impacts from the storm. This means several counties have already issued mandatory evacuations for some areas.
News4Jax.com
Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here’s where other Florida districts & colleges stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis: Impacts of Hurricane Ian expected to be ‘far and wide’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said the impacts of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt on both coasts of the state as the storm strengthens and moves north later this week. DeSantis gave an update on the state’s response during a news conference at...
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler
For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancelations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville University says all its campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All classes, activities, and events are canceled, and administrative offices will be closed during this time. As of Monday evening, Duval Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says the district will decide no later than noon on Tuesday...
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida emergency management officials told residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes as tropical storm, now Hurricane Ian, approached. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots to the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at Florida Blue Centers across the state this fall. Insurance cards from any carrier are welcome, but health insurance is not required. Everybody receiving a vaccine at a Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Publix gift card, while supplies last.
Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River
The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
Hot Monday in Central Florida as afternoon storm chances go up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see an increased chance of rain and storms on Monday. After a drier weekend, our area will see a 50% chance of afternoon rain and storms. Before any potential storms fire up, the average high temperature should reach around 91 degrees. Hurricane Ian...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man turns $50 into $1 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man turned $50 into almost a million after winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery. Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week. DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater are under a ...
fox8live.com
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
'They are so desperate': After makeshift boats wash ashore in St. Johns County, social workers weigh in
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, two makeshift boats that washed up earlier this week onto two separate beaches are raising some questions. The watercraft appear to be from people attempting to make it to the U.S. from another country, possibly Cuba. The question is, why now?
