Saint Johns County, FL

Tampa Bay-area evacuations for Hurricane Ian: County-by-county list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — by midweek as it approaches Florida. The Tampa Bay area is still in Ian's forecast cone, which has prompted many area leaders to brace and prepare for anticipated impacts from the storm. This means several counties have already issued mandatory evacuations for some areas.
Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here’s where other Florida districts & colleges stand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
flaglerlive.com

Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler

For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancelations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville University says all its campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All classes, activities, and events are canceled, and administrative offices will be closed during this time. As of Monday evening, Duval Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says the district will decide no later than noon on Tuesday...
For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at Florida Blue Centers across the state this fall. Insurance cards from any carrier are welcome, but health insurance is not required. Everybody receiving a vaccine at a Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Publix gift card, while supplies last.
Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
Jacksonville man turns $50 into $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man turned $50 into almost a million after winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery. Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater are under a ...
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
