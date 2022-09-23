Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
whby.com
Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
seehafernews.com
Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc
Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
dailydodge.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Mayville Man Accused Of Fleeing Police
(Mayville) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mayville man accused of running from police. Dillon Sokolik is facing a felony charge of Fleeing. A Mayville police officer ran plates on a vehicle earlier this month that showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The listed owner’s spouse, reportedly identified as Sokolik, had an active felony probation warrant. The cop activated their emergency lights but the suspect vehicle accelerated away at high speeds.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
seehafernews.com
Man Threatens to Kill Manitowoc McDonald’s Employees Because His Food Was Taking Too Long
A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill employees at the Manitowoc Mcdonald’s restaurant because his food was taking too long. Officers were called to the restaurant at 3512 Calumet Avenue just after 3:15 Sunday morning to investigate the situation. The suspect was not there when...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman from Two Rivers
Police are looking for a missing and endangered woman from Two Rivers. Last seen on Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
Police: Oshkosh armed robbery suspect fled the scene in the victim's car
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night around 10:30 pm along the 800 block of North Main Street, a news release said.
b93radio.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Fire Department conducts hazmat training
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department conducted a hazmat training session to prepare firefighters in the event of an emergency involving dangerous waste. As a part of the training, the fire department needed to find a way to stop the leak in a tanker. According to firefight...
dailydodge.com
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 24-year-old Maggie Remiker, last seen in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Two Rivers Police Department are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to a release, Maggie Remiker was last seen getting into a red truck on 09/23/22 around 5:15 p.m. near Prairie and...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Arrested for Discharging a Weapon
An Oshkosh man was taken into police custody earlier this week after he reportedly fired a weapon multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department dispatched officers to the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20th) to investigate a report of gunfire. The details of the...
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
Fox11online.com
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converter theft, car break-ins becoming common in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county. These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members...
Police waiting on DNA before releasing name in Portage County suspicious death
Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released. A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the...
