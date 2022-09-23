Read full article on original website
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon
CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Westword
Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Eight Shootings or Stabbings, Two Killed
It may be fall, but the metro area saw summer-weekend levels of violence from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25. Incidents included two stabbings and six shootings, including one involving Aurora police officers who opened fire within Denver city limits. That resulted in one of two of this weekend's fatalities.
Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain lists new cause of death
The Adams County Coroner amended Elijah McClain’s autopsy report to show his cause of death was “complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.”
Aurora passes law to send shoplifters to jail
Under the new ordinance, anyone convicted of stealing more than $300 of merchandise must serve three days in jail.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
Aurora hit-and-run on Colfax leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.
FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen
The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured
One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue. Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries. At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
coloradosun.com
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
Westword
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
KDVR.com
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized
Denver Police reported responding to two separate stabbings late Friday night that left two people hospitalized, and both suspects still at large.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
CBS News
Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
