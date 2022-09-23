Dating coach shares her best advice in finding — and maintaining — love

Read full article on original website
A dating profile photographer who charges $900 per session explains how he coaches his most awkward clients into eye-catching shots
German Marin helps singles in New York City spruce up their dating profiles. He said early-morning shoots around town calm clients' nerves.
hollywoodsoapbox.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall
For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
pix11.com
How to make perfect pancakes to celebrate National Pancake Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday is National Pancake Day, and PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon has the assignment of the month. She spent time at Bubby’s in Tribeca, where manager Emma Tracey taught her what goes into making the perfect pancake. Watch the full segment in the video player...
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
pix11.com
Designer Cindy Castro talks clothing line, #WeAllGrow Latina business directory
NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one organization is making it easier than ever to shop Hispanic- and Latina-owned businesses. The #WeAllGrow Latina directory allows users to search for businesses in the beauty, food, fashion, health, finance industries, and more. Among those featured is Cindy Castro, a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear designer whose clothing line is based in New York.
tripsavvy.com
New York City's Newest Hotel Is a Very Pricey Sanctuary in the Sky
One of New York City’s most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that’s no easy feat.
pix11.com
Fun things to do in NYC this fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beautiful fall weather has descended on the tri-state area, inspiring ideas of pumpkin picking, leaf peeping and spooky outings. Bianca Bahamondes, the executive editor of Secret NYC, joined New York Living on Monday to talk about all the fun things there are to do around New York City. Watch the video player above for the full interview and follow Secret NYC on Instagram for more fall favorites.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
pix11.com
Little Amal the puppet visits Harlem
The 12-foot tall puppet Amal is continuing her journey through New York City's five boroughs. On Monday, Amal made her way across the Highbridge section of the Bronx to Harlem, where she raised awareness about the immigrant experience through song and dance.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
It’s the last day of the season at original Ralph’s Italian Ices on Staten Island: Diehard fans come prepared with freezer bags and lists
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For many diehard fans of Ralph’s Italian Ices, stocking up their freezers with pints and quarts of the famous ices on its final day of the season is a tradition. Customers flocked to the chain’s original Port Richmond location on Sunday to snag their...
Tiempo: Fiona devastates Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic; 1st Latino DOC commissioner stops by
In this episode of Tiempo, we're updating the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona and also chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.
NBC Connecticut
These 10 Cities Have the Best Pizzerias in the World—See Where New York Lands on the List
Whether you like the thin style of a New York pie or prefer the chunkier Detroit-style option, you're likely to have a pretty strong opinion about what makes for the perfect slice — and where to find it. The Italian pizza experts behind 50 Top Pizza released their 2022...
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Joins Playboi Carti For Surprise Performance At Rolling Loud NY
Queens, NY – Kanye West and Playboi Carti reunited this weekend at Rolling Loud New York to deliver a performance of their track “Off the Grid” — check it out below. Initially a late addition to the festival, Carti brought Ye out as a surprise guest during his set on Friday (September 23) night. Not only did the set include Carti and Ye in black outfits with reflective visors on top the elevated stage, it also brought out guitarists and clown-faced painted dancers to give their collaboration an added rock-life energy behind it.
nypressnews.com
Migrant suicide at Queens homeless shelter points to profound shortfall in mental health services: “The American dream … becomes a nightmare.”
The recent suicide of a Colombian migrant at a Queens homeless shelter touched a nerve for Maria — a migrant herself who struggled with emotional trauma. Maria had been in the U.S. for months, awaiting the results of her interview for political asylum status, when her thoughts turned dark.
brooklynvegan.com
12 ft puppet Little Amal is walking in NYC (pics, video)
Parading down the middle of West 63rd Street last Saturday afternoon, we were following a giant puppet — a whole crowd of us, trekking along behind Little Amal. The 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee child, a creation of the renowned Handspring Puppet Company, was en route to Lincoln Center to greet more of her public, who would throng the wide plaza there to catch a glimpse of her with their own eyes, and capture proof of the encounter on their phones.
