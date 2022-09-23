ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Sexual assaults reported in 2 Kent State dorms

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUjlM_0i7i4KuI00

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University students received an alert from the school Thursday evening about sexual assaults that occurred in two campus dorms.

According to the University, during an investigation into a sexual assault in Manchester Hall, investigators received information about a possible second incident in Allyn Hall.

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

The incidents involved what the school says was a guest of student residents on the Kent Campus.

They’re alleged to have taken place between Sept. 14 and 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent State Police at (330)672-3070.

In a statement, Kent State wrote, “We continue to keep safety as a top priority. Kent State Police patrol our campus 24 hours a day through vehicle, foot and bicycle patrol.”

Milk truck crash sends debris across Ohio interstate

The University says there are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus in parking lots and along sidewalks that connect immediately with campus police.

A safety escort service is also available at (330)672-7004.

For more information about campus safety, visit www.kent.edu/campus-safety .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

