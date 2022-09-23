PICKAWAY – A 29-year-old female was transported by medflight after crashing her car into oncoming traffic on Thursday morning, now more details have been released. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol 29-year-old, Asia Skipper was heading westbound on Tarlton road in her 2018 Honda Accord when she attempted to merge onto US-23 Southbound and pulled into the path of a woman driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX going south on US-23. When the vehicles collided it sent the Honda into a spin and into a traffic pole. The collision ejected the woman from the vehicle where she was severely injured.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO