One dead, three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71
The left rear passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson Township EMS and the Greene County Coroner's Office.
Detectives are investigating a weekend stabbing on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a weekend stabbing that left one person in serious condition. The incident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to the report provided to the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue after a...
Firefighters in Pike Co. battles structure fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County responded to the 100 block of Owens Road on a reported structure fire. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Additional assistance was requested from Huntington Township in Ross County to help battle the blaze. The Guardian could not independently...
Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
Breaking: Vehicle Fire Close to Structure in Circleville
Circleville – A vehicle has been reported to be on fire around 2 pm on Sunday that is close to a home in Circleville. According to early reports the car is parked at home in the area of 100 block of Rosewood ave close to Ted Lewis Park, and it is on fire. Early reports say that the car is close to the structure and is threatening to catch on fire also.
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
Investigation Launched After Homeowner Attacked with Knife in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an alley behind his home over the weekend in Chillicothe. According to a police report on September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am they were dispatched to 800 Block Jefferson Avenue on a call of a stabbing. When police arrived on the scene they found the victim inside his home with a one-and-a-half-inch stab wound to the middle left side of his back. EMS arrived and transported the victim to local hospitals.
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
Breaking – Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Ashville
ASHVILLE – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Viking Field in Ashville around 4 pm. According to early reports, a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of 13695 Lockbourne Eastern road. It is unknown at this time on how severe the injuries are at this time.
Update – The Car was in Autonomous Mode When it Ran Through the Red Light in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A 29-year-old female was transported by medflight after crashing her car into oncoming traffic on Thursday morning, now more details have been released. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol 29-year-old, Asia Skipper was heading westbound on Tarlton road in her 2018 Honda Accord when she attempted to merge onto US-23 Southbound and pulled into the path of a woman driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX going south on US-23. When the vehicles collided it sent the Honda into a spin and into a traffic pole. The collision ejected the woman from the vehicle where she was severely injured.
High-speed chase turns into manhunt in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase this afternoon. According to initial reports, the driver fled from deputies along route 23 north of Circleville. Speeds during the chase, dispatchers said, reached nearly 120 mph.
32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week. The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of...
Chillicothe utilities director announced new temporary road closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Roadwork continues across Chillicothe this week. According to Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long, eastbound Marietta Road at Bridge Street will be closed starting Wednesday, September 28. The closure, Long said, will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said the closure will affect the southbound...
Finding a ride in Chillicothe is easier with the city’s on-demand service
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Getting around Chillicothe is easier nowadays after the city of Chillicothe made its on-demand ride scheduling program available to area residents. Individuals, officials said, can visit rider.chillicothoh.gov to schedule a ride throughout the community. The pilot program began earlier this year and provides residents the option...
Rollover accident along route 35 near Richmond Dale in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident along route 35 near the Sunoco gas station in Richmond Dale. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled during the collision. The names of those involved and the extent...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Commercial Point -Motorcycle Crashes into Parked Car, One Injury
Commercial Point – One person is injured after a crash just of 762 in Commerical point on Sunday. Around 5:35 pm in the area of 762 and Brown street a man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked car. His injuries are not life-threatening. Emergency crews are on the scene now.
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
Road reopens following fatal crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers with Lawrence County 911 confirm to WSAZ that State Route 7 near Athalia is back open Friday morning following a double fatal crash Thursday morning. The road was closed for almost 24 hours. The truck and semi-truck involved in the crash were towed away...
