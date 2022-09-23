ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools

By Scott Lewis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iM51D_0i7i426T00

( KLFY ) — Ohio is not the only state seeing a collection of active shooter hoaxes. A number of robocalls have gone out around Louisiana, reporting fake ‘active shooter’ situations at a number of schools, though according to Louisiana State Police, no actual active shooter incidents have occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said Louisiana isn’t alone in being hit by these hoax calls and texts. He noted at least 10 other states reported similar activity this week alone.

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet explained that his department was warned about the calls being made, and he told News 10 he sent officers to the town’s two schools just to be safe. He reiterated, though, that no shooting situations have actually occurred. Officers, he said, will remain onsite at schools until dismissal today.

Crochet said his department put out a warning on Facebook to let parents know that any incoming calls today were fake. As the afternoon progressed, more and more parents noted in Facebook comments that other parishes had also been hit, with reports stretching from Beauregard Parish in the west to St. Mary Ouachita Parish in the north to St. Mary Parish in the south, and in Mansfield, La.

Active shooter threats at NE Ohio schools part of statewide hoax

None of the agencies we spoke to today said they had any leads on who could be behind the calls.

Lafayette Parish Sherriff’s Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponsetti said her department has been in contact the parish school district and is keeping an eye on other investigations in surrounding parishes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Refinery problems, hurricane to blame for increased gas prices

The midwest has seen a large jump in gas prices. Ohio saw an average increase of 17 cents from just a week ago. This comes less than a week after a fire claimed the lives of two workers at a BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. The refinery produces 600,000 gallons of jet fuel, 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, and 1.3 million gallons of diesel on a daily basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robo Calls#Active Shooter#St Mary Ouachita Parish#Ne Ohio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Tropical Storm Ian expected to make Florida landfall, OH-TF1 activated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 was activated on Saturday, Sept. 24 in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian to make landfall. According to a press release, OH-TF1 was activated on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. to deploy to Valdosta, Ga. at 3 p.m. as storms strengthened Friday evening. Tropical Storm Ian is expected […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy