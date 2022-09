NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity partnered with the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s “Build with Strength Coalition” to construct two unique homes.

KOAM’s Segun Bamidele spoke with the group to see what makes them different.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.