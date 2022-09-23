ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect

Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles

The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

New England Patriots get somewhat good news on Mac Jones

After Mac Jones left the game late in the fourth quarter in week three, the New England Patriots likely expected the worst. However, it seems like the worst was avoided. Sure, the end result of this injury still isn’t pretty, no matter how you look at it, but I think the team avoided a major setback here.
NFL
FanSided

Is the New England Patriots season already over after week three?

After a disappointing week three loss at home, is it reasonable to say that the New England Patriots’ 2022 season is already over? The Patriots’ offense came to life in week three, putting 26 points on the board against what was a poor Ravens’ defense. However, the...
NFL
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

