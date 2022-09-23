ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

World’s largest rocket could launch in November, Musk says

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O885e_0i7i3mJt00

BROWNSVILLE — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Starship, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever developed, could launch from Texas in November.

Musk responded on Twitter Wednesday when asked about an update on the launch.

“Late next month maybe, but November seems highly likely. We will have two boosters & ships ready for orbital flight by then, with full stack production at roughly one every two months.”

According to Space.com, Starship will perform less than one complete orbit before splashing down northwest of Kauai, Hawaii, on the test flight. While designed to land vertically, the Super Heavy Booster stage is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Musk had promised in February that Starship would reach orbit by the end of this year.

Here are some things to know about the spacecraft and Super Heavy Booster, collectively referred to as Starship:

What makes this rocket different?

Not only will it be the world’s most powerful rocket ever developed, but it will also be the tallest, standing nearly 400 feet tall.

The two-stage rocket is fully reusable and designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and beyond.

The “Raptor” engines are powered by sub-cooled methane and oxygen.

Where is the launchpad located?

The Boca Chica “Starbase” launch site is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, near the border of Mexico. It is about 1,000 miles west of Cape Canaveral, where SpaceX currently launches astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

How soon will it go to the Moon?

NASA’s Artemis program includes a modified version of SpaceX’s Starship, called the Human Landing System (HLS). It will transfer astronauts from the Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit to the moon’s surface and back.

That mission, Artemis III, is scheduled no sooner than 2025, NASA told The Associated Press.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa booked an orbit around the moon aboard Starship in 2018. At the time of the announcement, Maezawa and the crew of “dearMoon” was expected to launch in 2023.

What else can it do?

Starship can deliver larger satellites at a lower cost than the current Falcon rockets. It has a payload compartment larger than any fairing currently in operation or development, according to SpaceX.

Musk told AP in February that he hopes to deploy a fleet of Starships to create a city on Mars, hauling equipment and people there.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg. The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Moon#World#Brownsville#Space Com#Super Heavy Booster
Fox News

SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US

A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SlashGear

Elon Musk's Latest Milestone Says Something About Starlink's Momentum

Elon Musk has revealed that Starlink just crossed the notable milestone of manufacturing over a million Starlink terminals, the SpaceX project that offers broadband access courtesy of satellites floating in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO). Musk's news comes at a challenging time for the company, with expansion plans as part of his ambitions of dominating the entire satellite internet industry have collided with government contracting issues and headaches around funding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy