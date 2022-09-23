Read full article on original website
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Catholic : Immaculate Heart of Mary will expand Parish Hall
Building a small addition to the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Magnolia can immediately start to make a big impact on ministries for children and young adults, pastor Father Mike Johns said. The parish in southwest Arkansas was chosen as the 2022-2023 partner for One Church,...
Louisiana Living: City of West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Stuart Hodnett, Parks and Recreation Director, and Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Main Street Director, join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living on behalf of the City of West Monroe. Stuart and Adrienne discuss the Celtic Festival and what festivalgoers should expect to see. Watch the clip above for more details on this […]
KNOE TV8
Downtown El Dorado shoppers can show receipts in exchange for prizes
EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - Downtown Business Association and Main Street El Dorado are hosting September Business After Hours on Sept. 27, 2022. El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce says there will be food, music and door prizes. For every 5 receipts from a downtown business, shoppers will be entered...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - When most people head out to eat, they are looking for great food and a fun atmosphere. The MuleKick at the Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado fits the bill. There are two locations, and owners Christy Oui and Burt Adams opened the first...
KNOE TV8
NELA agencies check 20 car seats for National Seat Check Saturday
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Seat Check Saturday happened throughout the state of Louisiana Saturday. LA State Police partnered with local agencies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to provide free child passenger seat checks to keep children safe while caregivers drive on the road. The Banner Ford location in Monroe was the only site in northeast Louisiana that held a National Seat Check Saturday.
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
KNOE TV8
Krewe of Janus kicks off 40-year Mardi Gras celebration with annual cocktail party
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus held its annual cocktail party at the Krewe of Janus Den on Louisville Ave. Saturday evening, announcing their King and Queen Janus XL and their Royal Court. Attendees cheered on the new dukes, duchesses and now Lee Sawyer and Suzette Sawyer, a...
myarklamiss.com
UPDATE: El Dorado City council discuss September agenda in special meeting
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Two special-called city council meetings took place this morning to address September’s agenda in an open forum. All council members were present at this meeting which allowed residents to hear discussions of the items on the agenda. “El Dorado is moving in the right direction,”...
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
hopeprescott.com
Storm downs tree on NC31
PRESCOTT – NC 31 in Nevada County was blocked for several hours Sunday afternoon as a strong thunderstorm cell brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the county. The Sutton Community had a big tree blown over; county crews had to cut up and cleared the roadway after a couple of hours. Wyatt Ghormley, 7, had a new “toy” to play on for a little while. According to George Smith who took the photos, his area got nearly an inch of rain in 35 minutes.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Marijuana found in housing complex
Ruston Police arrested a man with a large amount of suspected marijuana last Wednesday evening. Lamarcus Dawson, 25, of Ruston, was arrested after a Ruston reserve officer working security at the apartments in the 800 block of East Line Avenue spotted a large bag of suspected marijuana. The officer was...
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 4, Part 1
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. False claim of active shooter at Neville High...
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
KNOE TV8
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for two suspects following a shooting on Richwood Road #2. MPD says Ronnie Jones and Jeremiah Bluford are wanted for second-degree murder. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
salineriverchronicle.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
KEDM
Pecanland Mall fight ends with gun fired into the air
Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to an altercation inside the food court of the Pecanland Mall. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A verbal altercation between two juveniles escalated into a physical altercation. As officers were intervening, an unknown gunman discharged a firearm...
KNOE TV8
ULM rallies in the fourth quarter to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM hosted intrastate rivals Louisiana-Lafayette to kick off Sun Belt conference play. The Warhawks were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Chandler Roger and Malik Jackson had touchdown runs. ULM scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ragin’ Cajuns 21-17. The Warhawks win the Battle on the Bayou for the first time since 2017.
KNOE TV8
NASA to live stream spacecraft crashing into asteroid
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA is live streaming the use of a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid off-course, the first mission of its kind. This event is the result of NASA’S Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). NASA says DART is intended to test the impact of using kinetic force to knock an asteroid off track if it were to pose a threat to Earth.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged impaired driver flees into woods
A suspected impaired driver who fled into the woods when Lincoln Parish deputies arrived at a crash scene was arrested after a short chase Wednesday afternoon. Deputy D Johnston of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Byas Road near White Lightning Road (La. 146) early Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Johnston found the vehicle about 40 yards from the roadway and was informed the driver was Carl D. Lafargue who had fled into the woods when he saw the deputy arrive.
