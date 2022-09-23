Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO