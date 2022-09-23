ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth

TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’

An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio

Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

Culture war in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan

TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas event for prison ministry is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry traveling teams are coming together Tuesday night at [email protected] for a Kansas fundraising banquet. "The Harvest Team, my wife and I direct," said Glendon Bender with the ministry. "We started with the ministry back in 1980. We've been to many, many prisons across the country. Our children traveled with us earlier on. They are off doing other ministry. The other team is Mercy Road team. Mercy Road Team is led by Jon and Karleen Sommers. They've been with the ministry 11 years this time around. Some of them have been around since they were children with other teams. They will be there. They have two children and another gentleman that's going to be with them and so there's going to be music."
KANSAS STATE
garnett-ks.com

Governor Kelly flips, then flops – on banning males from female sports as campaign pressure mounts

TOPEKA – With only weeks to go before the 2022 election and in a race most pollsters are calling a dead heat, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has apparently reversed course on the transgender sports ban legislation she twiced vetoed – saying “men should not be playing girl’s sports” – then reversing her language again in comments to the Kansas City Star late this week after blowback.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
