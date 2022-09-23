Read full article on original website
Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth
TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Mann pledges to leave politics out of Kansas Attorney General operations if elected
Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann says he wants to keep politics out of the office if he’s elected. Mann is running against Republican Kris Kobach, who once served as Kansas secretary of state. A Democrat, Mann is a former police officer in Lawrence, but his career path changed...
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio
Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Culture war in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
Wichita Eagle
‘Eye of the storm’: Planned Parenthood in Kansas can’t keep up with abortion demand
The new Planned Parenthood health center in Kansas City, Kansas, was designed to be brightly lit and friendly, a comfortable space for patients to have those often-uncomfortable conversations about their sexual and reproductive health needs. Some of the exam rooms are extra-large for patients who bring their children with them....
Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan
TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
kosu.org
Here's why recreational marijuana won't be on the November ballot in Oklahoma
Backers of an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma became unwitting guinea pigs in a new process that was meant to speed up and automate the state’s antiquated signature verification system, but a series of delays compounded to keep it off the November general election ballot. State...
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Kansas event for prison ministry is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry traveling teams are coming together Tuesday night at [email protected] for a Kansas fundraising banquet. "The Harvest Team, my wife and I direct," said Glendon Bender with the ministry. "We started with the ministry back in 1980. We've been to many, many prisons across the country. Our children traveled with us earlier on. They are off doing other ministry. The other team is Mercy Road team. Mercy Road Team is led by Jon and Karleen Sommers. They've been with the ministry 11 years this time around. Some of them have been around since they were children with other teams. They will be there. They have two children and another gentleman that's going to be with them and so there's going to be music."
garnett-ks.com
Governor Kelly flips, then flops – on banning males from female sports as campaign pressure mounts
TOPEKA – With only weeks to go before the 2022 election and in a race most pollsters are calling a dead heat, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has apparently reversed course on the transgender sports ban legislation she twiced vetoed – saying “men should not be playing girl’s sports” – then reversing her language again in comments to the Kansas City Star late this week after blowback.
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
KAKE TV
'They are saying things that are plainly a little misleading': Fact-checking Kansas political ads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can't turn on the TV or watch a YouTube video without seeing one a political campaign ad. And many of you have asked us about just how truthful one ad or another is. Figuring out the truth in ads like that can sometimes take a bit of digging.
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
