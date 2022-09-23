Read full article on original website
Related
Sydney festival to no longer accept foreign government funding after mass boycott
Sydney festival has suspended all funding agreements with foreign governments and their cultural agencies, after a mass boycott by artists and audiences earlier this year. The festival’s chair, David Kirk, announced the decision on Tuesday, after an independent review prompted by controversy over a sponsorship agreement with the Israeli embassy during the 2022 festival.
Wolves and brown bears among wildlife making ‘exciting’ comeback in Europe
Wolves, brown bears and white-tailed eagles are among the top predators making a comeback across Europe, according to a major report that looks at how some wildlife is rebounding. Researchers analysed data on 50 wildlife species whose population size and geographical distribution has expanded over the past 40 years to...
Comments / 0