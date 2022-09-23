ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sydney festival to no longer accept foreign government funding after mass boycott

Sydney festival has suspended all funding agreements with foreign governments and their cultural agencies, after a mass boycott by artists and audiences earlier this year. The festival’s chair, David Kirk, announced the decision on Tuesday, after an independent review prompted by controversy over a sponsorship agreement with the Israeli embassy during the 2022 festival.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy