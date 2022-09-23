ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference

After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
Maize n Brew

Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland

Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4

Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Maize n Brew

It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth

It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Maize n Brew

Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week

For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
Maize n Brew

Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-27 victory over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines opened up Big Ten play much like last year with a sluggish, concerning, hard-fought home victory over a mediocre team. Even the automatic kicker Jake Moody kept with tradition by missing a field goal in the conference opener for the second-straight year. In what was advertised as...
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Maryland

Boy, those cupcakes were delicious, and it’s nice to see the Michigan Wolverines being ranked inside the top five the last few weeks. But now that the easier victories are out of the way, now it’s time for U-M to kick off conference play. After being favored by...
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Maryland

Michigan beat the Maryland Terrapins 34-27 on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season. Here are takeaways from the game. Special teams luck provides fast start for Michigan. You don’t often see a doink off a helmet on the opening kickoff, and that’s what happened for the Wolverines when Matthew Hibner recovered the muff. Michigan was able to capitalize a play later when J.J. McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker for a 10-yard touchdown. Michigan’s special teams continues to come up huge for Michigan one way or the other.
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
