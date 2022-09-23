Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh expects ‘knock down, drag out kind of affair’ against Iowa this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 after Saturday’s 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t always easy, but the Wolverines faced and overcame adversity for the first time this season, in large part due to running back Blake Corum carryint the ball 30 times for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Maize n Brew
What We Learned: Where is your panic meter following Michigan’s narrow victory over Maryland?
The Michigan Wolverines are human. After a non-conference run that was characterized as “easier than completing a pass against Michigan State,” for the second year in a row, the Wolverines struggled in their Big Ten opener. Maryland followed in the footsteps of Rutgers from a year ago by...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference
After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
Maize n Brew
Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland
Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4
Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy, coaching have room for improvement after win against Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines did not have the performance many expected them to have against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Early pass rush woes and some questionable play-calling on offense made the game a lot closer than it could have been. In the win, McCarthy looked like most of the quarterbacks...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Maize n Brew
It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth
It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
Maize n Brew
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense still has lessons to learn following start of Big Ten play
In last year’s Big Ten opener, criticisms of the Wolverines following a tight victory over Rutgers were centered largely on the offensive side of the ball. This year — perhaps to be expected — the questions have centered on the defense. Some aspects of Saturday’s performance were...
Maize n Brew
Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week
For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-27 victory over Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines opened up Big Ten play much like last year with a sluggish, concerning, hard-fought home victory over a mediocre team. Even the automatic kicker Jake Moody kept with tradition by missing a field goal in the conference opener for the second-straight year. In what was advertised as...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s Big Ten debut vs. Maryland
It was a close game for Michigan, and as expected the twitterverse had a mixed bag of feelings about. Here’s what stuck out during the game. When Charles is in town, you know he’s going to rep the Maize and Blue:. Boink!. After the opening minutes, the Terrapins...
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Maryland
Boy, those cupcakes were delicious, and it’s nice to see the Michigan Wolverines being ranked inside the top five the last few weeks. But now that the easier victories are out of the way, now it’s time for U-M to kick off conference play. After being favored by...
Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD
This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Maryland
Michigan beat the Maryland Terrapins 34-27 on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season. Here are takeaways from the game. Special teams luck provides fast start for Michigan. You don’t often see a doink off a helmet on the opening kickoff, and that’s what happened for the Wolverines when Matthew Hibner recovered the muff. Michigan was able to capitalize a play later when J.J. McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker for a 10-yard touchdown. Michigan’s special teams continues to come up huge for Michigan one way or the other.
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
