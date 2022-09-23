Read full article on original website
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Threats are just part of life for gubernatorial candidates, Tudor Dixon says
In the wake of comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made about the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the candidate wants Michiganders to know she’s faced threats and harassment, too. Her campaign fields a steady stream of messages on social media and by phone wishing abhorrent things on...
michiganradio.org
Stateside podcast: Michigan's child care deserts
A "child care desert" is a region where three children compete for every available slot at an in-home or group center. The Michigan League for Public Policy, a Lansing-based nonprofit, created a list of 11 childcare deserts in Michigan. However, a consortium of newsrooms was able to track down more accurate data and found the actual number to be much higher.
Michigan Daily
5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
Draft report: How Michigan managed COVID-19
Hello, today is Monday. How did the state of Michigan manage the Coronavirus pandemic? “Well coordinated.” That’s how a 177-page “after-action” draft report described Michigan’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortcomings and suggestions for improvement were also identified. ...
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Campaign: Death Threat Sent to Dr. Bob Lorinser Prior to Hosting Antrim County Event
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. The campaign says they received a text message reply on Sept. 22 to an event invitation in Elk Rapids. The sender said they were going to assassinate Lorinser during the event the moment he exits his vehicle.
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
michiganradio.org
Michigan National Guard updates facilities for gender equity
The first step in a multi-million-dollar effort to modernize Michigan's National Guard buildings is now complete. The work at the Grand Ledge Armory involved expanding women’s facilities like showers and providing a lactation room. Staff Sgt. Chandra Taylor is a new mother. She said the upgrades, like a lactation...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
wkar.org
House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Detroit News
Michigan gets $36.9M from feds for opioid crisis
Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery. The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
