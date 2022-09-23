Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery. The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.

