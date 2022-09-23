ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh had ‘screaming match’ on set: report

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpBl7_0i7i32zq00

Darling, you may need to worry now.

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde reportedly got into a “screaming match” on the embattled set of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

An unnamed insider who reportedly spent “significant time” on the set of the psychological thriller claimed to Vulture that a “blowout argument” took place between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, about three-quarters of the way into production.

Leading up to the alleged fight, Pugh reportedly grew frustrated with Wilde’s “frequent, unexplained absences” — which may have had something to do with Wilde’s then-new relationship with Harry Styles , who also stars in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5iRF_0i7i32zq00
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde reportedly got into a “screaming match” on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling.”
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

“Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” the insider claimed to the site.

The tension eventually came to a head when the “screaming match” between Wilde and Pugh allegedly occurred, according to the report.

Reps for Wilde and Pugh did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9A5s_0i7i32zq00
Wilde allegedly “would just disappear” from set with her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, seen here with Pugh.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

However, this is not the first time allegations of drama on the “Don’t Worry Darling” set have come out.

Page Six broke the news in July that Pugh was unhappy over Wilde and Styles’ relationship.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” a source told us at the time, referring to Wilde’s ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

The feud was fueled when Wilde claimed she fired Shia LaBeouf as the film’s male lead and replaced him with Styles, 28, to make sure Pugh felt “safe” and “supported.”

The scandal-plagued “Transformers” actor , 36, then released a series of emails via Variety in August that claimed he was the one who walked away .

LaBeouf also sent a video he received from Wilde, in which she begged him to stay on the film and appeared to slight Pugh, saying, “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqf9i_0i7i32zq00
Wilde was also rumored to have had drama with Shia LaBeouf.
WireImage

Soon after, Pugh skipped a press conference to promote the movie during the Venice Film Festival.

Wilde claimed at the conference that the “Midsommar” star was absent because she was in “production” on “Dune: Part Two” but noted Pugh was confirmed to join the cast on the red carpet later that night.

However, Pugh also skipped out on the New York City premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” on Sept. 19.

“From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why,” a source told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “It’s pretty clear [Florence is] choosing not to be a part of the PR. It’s clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bYy5_0i7i32zq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Mzf_0i7i32zq00

However, a cinematographer who worked on “Don’t Worry Darling,” which hit theaters Friday, recently tried to debunk any feud claims .

“When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set — I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all, to be honest,” Matthew Libatique insisted on the Hollywood Reporter’s “Behind the Screen” podcast .

“From my standpoint, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set. I can’t speak to post-production at all.”

