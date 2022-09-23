Read full article on original website
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Smith
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Smith, age 68, of Beaumont, KY passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 08, 1954 in Beaumont, KY to the late Flo Martin Smith and William “Bill” Smith. Tony spent the majority of his life dairy, tobacco, and cattle farming and being a self-employed truck driver.
Linda Jo Adams
Linda Jo Adams, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born May 11, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Stanley Thomas Jewell and Margaret Thomas Jewell. Linda was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Peters Creek Baptist Church. She loved sewing and writing recipes in her cookbook. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Lloyd, on his business trips.
Jacky Hopper Shadowen
Jacky Hopper Shadowen, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died September 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, of 65 years in 2016, her parents Alpha Mae Stansberry and Tilford B. Hopper, sister, Rose Ann Lankford (Joe) and daughter-in-law Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. A Memorial Service will...
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter, age 78, died Saturday September 24, 2022 at her home in Glasgow, KY. Born on March 01, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Birdie Cobb Carey and Hugh Carey. Sharon was a graduate of the Temple Hill High School, class of...
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
Geneva Murphy
Geneva (Rhoton) Murphy, age 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. She was born on August 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Lolo and Effie Mae (Ford) Rhoton. She was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. She retired from Dollar General Store and worked as a cook at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
Lamar Sales
Mr. Lamar Sales, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Sales was the son of the late Lawerence Sales and Geneva Rhodes Sales. He was also preceded in death by his brother Steve Sales. Mr. Sales enjoyed studying Philosophy and...
Kubota UTV and Passenger Vehicle Collision Leads to Fatality in Taylor County, Kentucky
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 8:18 A.M. EST, KSP Post 15, Columbia Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville,...
Timmy Combs
Timmy Combs, 63 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Timmy was born May 15, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Andy Combs and Ella Mae Hubbard Wood. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Drexel Wood. Timmy is survived by...
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said 57-year-old Cheryl Sanders was traveling east on Bengal Road when she...
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
