Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO