‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Four Other Movie Alums to Season 4

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago
The past and the present are about to collide in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4. Disney+ has announced Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel, as well as four other cast members from the original High School Musical franchise, will be returning for Season 4. But that’s not all that’s in store for this new season.

Three of the cast members who are set to return have already appeared in the Disney+ series. Corbin Bleu, who starred as Chad Danforth in the original movies; Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans; and Kaycee Stroh, who played the hip-hop loving Martha Cox, have already returned to this universe. Both Bleu and Grabeel played versions of themselves, Bleu as the host of an upcoming Disney documentary in Season 3, and Grabeel as part of a dream sequence in Season 1. Stroh’s in-series role was a bit more subdued as she played a member of the school board in Season 1.

This time they’ll be joined by Monique Coleman, who played Sharpay’s academically focused friend Taylor McKessie; Bart Johnson, who played Troy’s dad Coach Bolton; and Alyson Reed, who played the one and only Mrs. Darbus, will all return for Season 4. All are set to play themselves in the upcoming installment. Additionally, Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, and Vasthy Mompoint are set to join the cast in recurring guest star roles. Cantrall (Ron’s Gone Wrong) will play a social media star named Dani; Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-O) will play a sitcom actor named Mack; Reilly (Hacks) will be an indie film director named Quinn; and Mompoint (The Prom) will star as Krystal, a choreographer. They will all join series regulars Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), and Liamani Segura (Emmy), who will all be returning for this new season. Olivia Rodrigo is currently not set to return for Season 4.

Set after a life-changing summer at Camp Shallow Lake, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will follow our musical teens as they return to East High School for a new year. This time around things our musical teens are preparing for a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. It’s all laughter, fun, and singing until Principal Gutierrez (Valente Rodriguez) drops a huge bomb: Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie. And the best part of all? It’s happening on location. This wild(cats) narrative has never been more meta.

