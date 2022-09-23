Read full article on original website
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal return for Vlahovic; Barcelona push for cut-price Griezmann sale
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Dusan Vlahovic, Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi and more.
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut
If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Barcelona 'studying' ways to reunite with Lionel Messi
Barcelona want to reunite with Lionel Messi next summer and are looking ways to bring him back to Camp Nou from PSG.
Dejan Kulusevski hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Dejan Kulusevski on hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Denmark 2-0 France: Player ratings as Les Bleus' Nations League campaign ends in defeat
Report and player ratings as Denmark beat France in the Nations League.
Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after being released from Egypt duty
Mohamed Salah is set to leave the Egypt national team camp ahead of schedule and return to Liverpool training.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Rafael Leao: Paolo Maldini insists Chelsea target wants to stay at AC Milan but is 'not unsellable'
AC Milan are confident of keeping Rafael Leao despite interest from Chelsea.
Christian Pulisic & Ricardo Pepi confirmed as USMNT starters against Saudi Arabia
Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will start for the United States Men's National Team in their friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
Denzel Dumfries discusses Chelsea & Man Utd interest
Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he has been 'flattered' by transfer interest shown in him by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he remains committed to the Nerazzurri.
Hasan Salihamidzic expects 'different' Bayern Munich after international break
Hasan Salihamidzic expects 'different' Bayern Munich after international break.
Countries England could face in UEFA Nations League B
England have been relegated to UEFA Nations League B and will face a whole new set of opponents in 2024/25.
