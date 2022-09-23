ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

NEWStalk 870

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington. Washington State Patrol reports that 2 cars collided just past the Blue Bridge heading south on 395. The collision was small and would have led to just minor injuries alone. Before both cars could pull off the road, one was struck from behind by a semi. The driver of that car was killed according to news reports.
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Things People Don't Tell You Before You Move to Tri-Cities

I've been living in the Tri-Cities for the past twenty years. I didn't get a say in it, but I learned to become a Tri-Citian and started raising a family here. If someone were to think about moving to Tri-Cities, I'd gladly tell them the things I love about living here as I have numerous times on this website. But I think in fairness, it's important to also lay out some scenarios that may not be as bubbly.
TRI-CITIES, WA
yaktrinews.com

Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
LONGVIEW, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is Happy Hour Finally Coming Back In Tri-Cities Washington?

The pandemic happened and all of the sudden no happy hour specials were anywhere. At first it was because nothing was open for inside seating. Even after things started to open up, most places did not return their happy hour specials. Now that things are less impacted by Covid-19, are "Happy Hours" finally returning? Where are they?
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

