Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington. Washington State Patrol reports that 2 cars collided just past the Blue Bridge heading south on 395. The collision was small and would have led to just minor injuries alone. Before both cars could pull off the road, one was struck from behind by a semi. The driver of that car was killed according to news reports.
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
Things People Don’t Tell You Before You Move to Tri-Cities
I've been living in the Tri-Cities for the past twenty years. I didn't get a say in it, but I learned to become a Tri-Citian and started raising a family here. If someone were to think about moving to Tri-Cities, I'd gladly tell them the things I love about living here as I have numerous times on this website. But I think in fairness, it's important to also lay out some scenarios that may not be as bubbly.
yaktrinews.com
Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
ncwlife.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
Is Happy Hour Finally Coming Back In Tri-Cities Washington?
The pandemic happened and all of the sudden no happy hour specials were anywhere. At first it was because nothing was open for inside seating. Even after things started to open up, most places did not return their happy hour specials. Now that things are less impacted by Covid-19, are "Happy Hours" finally returning? Where are they?
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
28 of the Tri-Cities region’s top offenders arrested through joint policing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through a collaborative effort between regional law enforcement agencies, 28 of the most frequent and infamous offenders in the Tri-Cities area have been arrested and charged with crimes. According to an announcement made by the Kennewick Police Department, they teamed up with the Richland Police Department...
NEWStalk 870
