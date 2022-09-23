Read full article on original website
Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats
JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
‘My office is struggling’: Chatham Co. DA holds public forum addressing local crime rates
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held a public forum during the Savannah Branch NAACP meeting to speak to citizens about initiatives she’s started since taking office. On Sunday, at the historic First African Baptist Church, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held an open meeting to discuss some of the […]
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
Bulloch County homeowner shoots man after he approached him, points gun
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner […]
Operation Coastal Flood generates over 30 arrests in 3 days
GYLNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County law enforcement agencies on Monday in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood. The participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
WTGS
District attorney speaks at Savannah NAACP meeting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting on Sunday, where Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones spoke to community members and gave them an opportunity to ask her questions. She talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the criminal...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
News4Jax.com
Operation Coastal Flood brings in more than 30 arrests in 3 days
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia law enforcement authorities announced Friday the success of Operation Coastal Flood with over 30 arrests in three days. The multi-agency operation extended through Southeast Georgia and lasted three days from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16. During the operation, law enforcement agencies collaborated with the U.S. Marshals to arrest numerous habitual offenders and to discourage the rise in violent crime in Glynn County.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
WTGS
Savannah Kennel Club helps provide K-9 officers at no cost to area police departments
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Kennel Club invited local police departments to attend their monthly meeting on Monday to tell them about a K-9 officer grant opportunity. Debbie Thornton, vice president of the Savannah Kennel Club, said that the 'Adopt-a-Cop' grant is run by the American Kennel...
WJCL
UPDATE: Savannah Police find missing 26-year-old woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday morning headlines. Update: The Savannah Police Department said Ducey has been located. Initial report: Savannah Police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m....
WTGS
CEMA officials and residents prepare for incoming Hurricane Ian
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane soon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials weighed in on how residents should prepare. CEMA Director Dennis Jones said Chatham County has entered OPCON 4, a state of enhanced monitoring, to predict the...
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
WTGS
Woodville-Thompkins High School launches student-run credit union
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Some students at Woodville-Thompkins High School were able to open their first bank accounts Monday as part of the soft opening of their student-run credit union. Angie Lewis serves as the executive director for the office of college and career readiness with the Savannah-Chatham County...
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WTGS
Community walks for suicide prevention, awareness at Savannah's Lake Mayer Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community members gathered to show their support for suicide prevention on Saturday at Savannah’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Lake Mayer Park. This walk is in association with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is part of the organization’s efforts to...
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
