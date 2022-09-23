Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires
Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships. You’re reading...
VC Firm Point Nine Raises €180M to Back B2B Marketplaces, SaaS
German venture capital firm Point Nine, which backs companies including Delivery Hero, Revolut and Typeform, has raised €180 million in a new seed fund to support business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups, a report from Sifted said Monday (Sept. 26). Point Nine’s strategy is to invest €500,000 to...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
The billionaire's net worth lives and dies by the performance of his company, Meta Platforms. And tech has had a rough year.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
Inc.com
Tim Cook Still Keeps this Habit He Learned from Steve Jobs. Why Every Leader Should Try It
It's hard to imagine what it must have been like to take over as CEO of Apple from its iconic founder, Steve Jobs. Obviously, in hindsight, Tim Cook has done just fine. When he took over in 2011, Apple was worth around $340 billion. Today, it's the most valuable company on earth, with a market cap over $2.4 trillion.
International Business Times
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
On Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it had selected e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN 0.92%) and four other entities to develop user interface prototypes for a possible digital version of the euro. A digital version of the euro -- or of any other major central bank digital currency...
The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases
Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
This New Sustainable ETF’s Pitch? Give Back Profits.
Feel like society and the environment are beginning to break down? There’s an ETF for that. Newday Impact’s Sustainable Development Goals ETF (SDGS) delivers a growth-oriented product that promotes dual impact, promising to advocate for environmental and social improvements and donating 10% of revenues to global youth education and skills development programs.
dailyhodl.com
New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report
The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
cryptoslate.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Denver, Co, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration...
The Penthouse Suite: What Product-Market Fit Should Look like In Web3
This generation has been blessed with what could quite possibly be the biggest technological innovation of our lifetime. Yet, it remains largely inaccessible to the vast majority of people.
CoinTelegraph
‘Grotesquely overpriced’ — Apple’s App Store wants 30% cut on NFT sales
Nonfungible token (NFT) application developers and others have balked at a decision by tech giant Apple to impose a 30% commission on NFTs sold through apps on its marketplace, effectively putting NFT purchases in the same boat as regular in-app purchases. According to a Friday report from The Information, the...
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
Comments / 0