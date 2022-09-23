ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires

Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships. You’re reading...
pymnts

VC Firm Point Nine Raises €180M to Back B2B Marketplaces, SaaS

German venture capital firm Point Nine, which backs companies including Delivery Hero, Revolut and Typeform, has raised €180 million in a new seed fund to support business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups, a report from Sifted said Monday (Sept. 26). Point Nine’s strategy is to invest €500,000 to...
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
Robb Report

Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year

It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’

True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
International Business Times

Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon

On Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it had selected e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN 0.92%) and four other entities to develop user interface prototypes for a possible digital version of the euro. A digital version of the euro -- or of any other major central bank digital currency...
Hackernoon

The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases

Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
Kiplinger

This New Sustainable ETF’s Pitch? Give Back Profits.

Feel like society and the environment are beginning to break down? There’s an ETF for that. Newday Impact’s Sustainable Development Goals ETF (SDGS) delivers a growth-oriented product that promotes dual impact, promising to advocate for environmental and social improvements and donating 10% of revenues to global youth education and skills development programs.
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
cryptoslate.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Denver, Co, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration...
