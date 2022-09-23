Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
This Chegg Analyst Says The Bear Case Is Off The Table
Chegg Inc. CHGG is well positioned to beat the conservative expectations for the third quarter and full year 2022, according to Needham. The Analyst: Ryan MacDonald upgraded the rating for Chegg from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $28. The Thesis: The company’s third-quarter guidance assumes a...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts
When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
Benzinga
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
RELATED PEOPLE
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On American Rebel Holdings
EF Hutton analyst Michael Albanese initiated coverage on American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB with a Buy rating with a price target of $1.50. The analyst said the company's recent acquisition of Champion Safe in July was a good deal. Champion Safe is a premier safe designer/manufacturer run by Ray Crosby,...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022
• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga
6 Analysts Have This to Say About MGM Resorts Intl
Analysts have provided the following ratings for MGM Resorts Intl MGM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $54.75 versus the current price of MGM Resorts Intl at $30.885, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IMAX's High Profile Film Releases In Q4 & 2023 Make This Analyst Remain Bullish
Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on IMAX Corp IMAX. The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023. Don't Worry Darling led the domestic box office with a solid debut of $19.2 million. However, the real story was...
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
PETS・
Why LAVA Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares jumped 97% to $4.71 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 33% to $7.05 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions...
Analyst Ratings for Riskified
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Riskified RSKD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?
Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
Inventiva's NASH Pact In China Represents 'Financially Prudent Pathway,' Says This Analyst
Last week, Inventiva IVA announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Sino Biopharm's subsidiary Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (CTTQ) to develop and commercialize lanifibranor in Greater China. Regardless of CTTQ's decision on lanifibranor's clinical development pathway in China, HC Wainwright notes that Sino Biopharm is a vertically-integrated company with substantial...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
88K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0