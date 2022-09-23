ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
California State
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man In Prison Charged For 1983 Murder Of San Jose Woman

A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was charged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime.
SAN JOSE, CA

