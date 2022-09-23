ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Be a Tourist: Events around town September 23-25

 3 days ago

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vXJA_0i7i0gzK00

North East WineFest

The 41st Annual Wine Country Harvest Festival, known as WineFest, will be returning to North East, Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 in Gibson Park (with some activities in Heard Park). The festival is sure to be a welcoming weekend full of safe, fun, wine tasting at 11 wineries. Entertainment will be provided by live bands and strolling entertainment and festival-goers can partake in local shopping at over 50 vendors and retailers.  Dining options will be provided by local restaurants and unique food vendors. Tickets are now available online and at these participating locations: First National Bank in North East, The Borough Building, Yori Wine Cellars, Courtyard Winery and Penn Shore Winery. For more information, head to their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akbVE_0i7i0gzK00

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more. LEAF Open Markets will run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxP8a_0i7i0gzK00

West Bayfront Porchfest

The West Bayfront PorchFest 2022 is here! Featuring local musicians hosted by West Bayfront neighbors on their beautiful porches scattered through the neighborhoods, PorchFest is a family-friendly, fun-filled day of music! And new this year, stop by Gridley Park between 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to grab some food and drinks from local restaurants and breweries! More information can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpPiU_0i7i0gzK00

Copper Carriage Fall Market

Join Copper Carriage and over 30 curated antique, vintage and handmade artisan vendors as they take the fall market to the street at the Copper Carriage Fall Market. More information can be found on their website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye30C_0i7i0gzK00

Race of Champions Weekend

The three-day event is the final event of the Race of Champions’ 2022 asphalt racing calendar. The event is the second-longest consecutive-running auto racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500. This marks the event’s return to Erie for the sixth consecutive year. Head to their website to learn more or call 814-725-3303.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNR5b_0i7i0gzK00

Penn Shore WineFest Pop-Up Concert

Enjoy live entertainment on the back patio by Seann Clark and Friends, along with Tariq’s Best Philly food truck serving some delicious menu options at the Penn Shore WineFest Pop-Up Concert. Wine will be available by the glass or bottle, along with wine slushies, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. This event is family and pet friendly. For more information, head to their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igT9N_0i7i0gzK00

Lavery Brewing Craft Lager Fest

Celebrating all things craft lager, this festival will feature 20-25 breweries from the tri-state area, a Bavarian-inspired menu, and Lavery’s owner, Jason Lavery decked out in lederhosen. The Lavery Brewing Craft Lager Fest takes place between noon and 4 p.m. from Sept. 24 to 25. You can learn more by going to their website or by calling 814-454-0405.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrsDi_0i7i0gzK00

Johnson Estate Winery Grape Walks

Enjoy a self-guided walk through the vineyards. Sample up to 13 varieties of estate-grown grapes, including the Founder’s favorite, Chancellor. You will receive a grape basket and borrowed clippers to fill your basket. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 716-326-2191.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAIwX_0i7i0gzK00
YourErie

Hagen History Center debuts ‘The Story of Us’ exhibit

The Hagen History Center is using its exhibit “The Story of Us” as a way to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. The “Story of Us” exhibit showcases hundreds of historical images and dozens of family stories. The exhibit displays the stories of people who helped create and build the Erie community, including the stories of […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
eriereader.com

West Bayfront Porchfest 2022

We're not putting on a façade — live music will again be front and center for another edition of the West Bayfront Porchfest. The event represents a fantastic opportunity to step up to some of Erie's finest historic architecture and swing to the sounds of local talent, all for the low, low price of a folding lawn chair or picnic blanket. Just find a spot in front of participating West Bayfront addresses (comfortably removed from pedestrian or vehicular traffic), sit back, and enjoy.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

2022 Porch Fest kicks off at Saint Andrew’s Church

Saturday was Porch Fest in Erie’s downtown bayfront area. Porch Fest is a music festival throughout the day that sees various musicians performing, just as you might think, out on local front porches. One such performance was in front of Saint Andrew’s Church, which had parishioners playing jazz music for their community. “Today in the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season

One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YourErie

Kids compete in fishing contest for National Hunting and Fishing Day

In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Erie County Public Library along with the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hosted a fishing contest for children and teens Saturday. It took place at the republic access dock by the Blasco Library. The S.O.N.S. provided fishing poles and tackle that remain at the library year-round and […]
ERIE, PA
