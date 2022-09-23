Be a Tourist: Events around town September 23-25

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.

North East WineFest

The 41st Annual Wine Country Harvest Festival, known as WineFest, will be returning to North East, Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 in Gibson Park (with some activities in Heard Park). The festival is sure to be a welcoming weekend full of safe, fun, wine tasting at 11 wineries. Entertainment will be provided by live bands and strolling entertainment and festival-goers can partake in local shopping at over 50 vendors and retailers. Dining options will be provided by local restaurants and unique food vendors. Tickets are now available online and at these participating locations: First National Bank in North East, The Borough Building, Yori Wine Cellars, Courtyard Winery and Penn Shore Winery. For more information, head to their website.

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more. LEAF Open Markets will run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.

West Bayfront Porchfest

The West Bayfront PorchFest 2022 is here! Featuring local musicians hosted by West Bayfront neighbors on their beautiful porches scattered through the neighborhoods, PorchFest is a family-friendly, fun-filled day of music! And new this year, stop by Gridley Park between 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to grab some food and drinks from local restaurants and breweries! More information can be found here.

Copper Carriage Fall Market

Join Copper Carriage and over 30 curated antique, vintage and handmade artisan vendors as they take the fall market to the street at the Copper Carriage Fall Market. More information can be found on their website here.

Race of Champions Weekend

The three-day event is the final event of the Race of Champions’ 2022 asphalt racing calendar. The event is the second-longest consecutive-running auto racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500. This marks the event’s return to Erie for the sixth consecutive year. Head to their website to learn more or call 814-725-3303.

Penn Shore WineFest Pop-Up Concert

Enjoy live entertainment on the back patio by Seann Clark and Friends, along with Tariq’s Best Philly food truck serving some delicious menu options at the Penn Shore WineFest Pop-Up Concert. Wine will be available by the glass or bottle, along with wine slushies, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. This event is family and pet friendly. For more information, head to their website.

Lavery Brewing Craft Lager Fest

Celebrating all things craft lager, this festival will feature 20-25 breweries from the tri-state area, a Bavarian-inspired menu, and Lavery’s owner, Jason Lavery decked out in lederhosen. The Lavery Brewing Craft Lager Fest takes place between noon and 4 p.m. from Sept. 24 to 25. You can learn more by going to their website or by calling 814-454-0405.

Johnson Estate Winery Grape Walks

Enjoy a self-guided walk through the vineyards. Sample up to 13 varieties of estate-grown grapes, including the Founder’s favorite, Chancellor. You will receive a grape basket and borrowed clippers to fill your basket. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 716-326-2191.

