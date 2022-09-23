ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

Related
timesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library

Fall is headed down the track, and so is the 50th anniversary of the Appomattox Railroad Festival. To help remind patrons that this event will be happening during the second weekend of October, the library has put up the 157 Jamerson Express train silhouette in the front of our building. Library staff is excited to welcome the fall season with new craft-projects-to-go, fall-themed Story & Craft Times, new programs and classes, plus so much more!
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Appomattox, VA
State
Virginia State
Appomattox, VA
Society
timesvirginian.com

Blue Ridge Medical Center holds grand opening for new Appomattox building

The Blue Ridge Medical Center held a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting today for its new location in Appomattox. The building is dedicated to Debbie Williams, who was once the Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Medical Center. Various town representatives were present, as well as Senator Mark Peake,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Council discusses Appomattox town projects

Appomattox Town Council standing committee reports on Sept. 12 included a discussion from Town Manager Terry McGhee on an upcoming council retreat and town projects. “Just a couple of things: Can you go ‘kajing’? Because ‘kajing’ is going to come up during the retreat next week,” McGhee teased for the Friday, Sept. 23, retreat.
APPOMATTOX, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

I assume that it is no surprise to anyone reading this column that tourism is an important element of the commerce of Appomattox. To maximize the positive influence that tourism might have on our economy requires a series of things. First of all, we have to get the word out...
APPOMATTOX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chamber Of Commerce
timesvirginian.com

Portion of Hunter Street in Appomattox is no longer a public roadway

The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors in August approved a request by the Town of Appomattox to abandon a small portion of Hunter Street (Secondary Route 1036) as a public secondary road. According to the board’s resolution, the portion of Hunter Street that was the subject of the request covers...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
timesvirginian.com

Frances Sanders “Toddy” Murray

Frances Sanders “Toddy” Murray, 81, of Pamplin, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife to the late James Thomas Murray for 62 years. Born in Bedford, Tenn., on June...
PAMPLIN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition

BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
BEDFORD, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a family is without a home after a fire Sunday, September 25. Crews were called out to Kerry Lane around 1:50 p.m. CFD says flames were already coming out of the windows when firefighters got to the scene. No injuries were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy