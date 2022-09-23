Fall is headed down the track, and so is the 50th anniversary of the Appomattox Railroad Festival. To help remind patrons that this event will be happening during the second weekend of October, the library has put up the 157 Jamerson Express train silhouette in the front of our building. Library staff is excited to welcome the fall season with new craft-projects-to-go, fall-themed Story & Craft Times, new programs and classes, plus so much more!

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO