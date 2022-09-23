Read full article on original website
Related
timesvirginian.com
As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library
Fall is headed down the track, and so is the 50th anniversary of the Appomattox Railroad Festival. To help remind patrons that this event will be happening during the second weekend of October, the library has put up the 157 Jamerson Express train silhouette in the front of our building. Library staff is excited to welcome the fall season with new craft-projects-to-go, fall-themed Story & Craft Times, new programs and classes, plus so much more!
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
timesvirginian.com
Carver-Price Legacy Museum dedicates Dominion Energy Room, celebrates partial re-opening
On Saturday, a large crowd showed up to help the Carver-Price Legacy Museum in Appomattox celebrate its partial re-opening and dedication of the Dominion Energy Room. The ceremony was complete with prayer, music, song solos, shared memories, guest speakers and tours of the renovated facilities. The museum has been closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timesvirginian.com
Blue Ridge Medical Center holds grand opening for new Appomattox building
The Blue Ridge Medical Center held a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting today for its new location in Appomattox. The building is dedicated to Debbie Williams, who was once the Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Medical Center. Various town representatives were present, as well as Senator Mark Peake,...
timesvirginian.com
Council discusses Appomattox town projects
Appomattox Town Council standing committee reports on Sept. 12 included a discussion from Town Manager Terry McGhee on an upcoming council retreat and town projects. “Just a couple of things: Can you go ‘kajing’? Because ‘kajing’ is going to come up during the retreat next week,” McGhee teased for the Friday, Sept. 23, retreat.
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
timesvirginian.com
Words from the Chamber
I assume that it is no surprise to anyone reading this column that tourism is an important element of the commerce of Appomattox. To maximize the positive influence that tourism might have on our economy requires a series of things. First of all, we have to get the word out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
timesvirginian.com
Portion of Hunter Street in Appomattox is no longer a public roadway
The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors in August approved a request by the Town of Appomattox to abandon a small portion of Hunter Street (Secondary Route 1036) as a public secondary road. According to the board’s resolution, the portion of Hunter Street that was the subject of the request covers...
timesvirginian.com
Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
timesvirginian.com
Frances Sanders “Toddy” Murray
Frances Sanders “Toddy” Murray, 81, of Pamplin, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife to the late James Thomas Murray for 62 years. Born in Bedford, Tenn., on June...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
NBC 29 News
CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a family is without a home after a fire Sunday, September 25. Crews were called out to Kerry Lane around 1:50 p.m. CFD says flames were already coming out of the windows when firefighters got to the scene. No injuries were...
wina.com
Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
WDBJ7.com
Development group works on urbanism community plans for Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley could be seeing a major community development in the next few years. Friday, community members heard presentations from The Wilkinson Group about a new urbanism community development in Botetourt County. It would include shops, multiple trails and hundreds of houses. The main...
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Former Virginia band director facing 8 sex-related charges involving teens
A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.
Comments / 0